Quebec man arrested on Canada-wide warrant in West Kelowna

The driver of the vehicle was also arrested for speeding and could face more charges

The two suspects stole a car in Kelowna on Thursday and have since been arrested. RCMP are no longer asking residents to be on the lookout for them. (File photo)

A man with a country-wide warrant was arrested in West Kelowna early Friday morning (Oct. 21).

Around 2:35 a.m., an RCMP officer noticed a truck sitting in the middle of Bernard Avenue blocking traffic. A man was standing outside the vehicle, talking to the woman driver. After the truck left, the officer watched the man get into a Jaguar with Ontario license plates and drive away without headlights on.

The officer, who was in an unmarked police vehicle, followed the man over the bridge into West Kelowna, going speeds over the posted 60 kilometres per hour. As the officer followed the man, they pulled into a driveway on Nancee Way. The officer called for back up as the driver and another man got out of the Jaguar and became verbally combative.

A short while later, the situation calmed down and the officer arrested the driver for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. When he started to question the passenger, the officer discovered he was from Montreal and had a Canada-Wide Parole Suspension Warrant out for his arrest for firearm offences. Both men were transferred to Kelowna cells.

After searching the vehicle, many drivers licenses and cell phones not belonging to the two men were found. The car was impounded.

The RCMP state an investigation is still ongoing and is complicated as several jurisdictions are involved. The driver of the vehicle could face further charges.

“If it was not for the keen eye of the Kelowna RCMP Officer and his ability to keep calm in a highly volatile situation with two dangerous individuals the outcome could have been different,” said Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer Cst. Mike Della-Paolera. “This passenger with an outstanding warrant is once again in custody where he should remain.”

