Quarantine required for travelling unvaccinated students in Vernon School District

Youth returning to Canada may not attend school for 14 days upon return

As international borders start to open, families with holiday travel plans are reminded of some rules for certain students.

“We know things are evolving and we want to draw particular attention to one current restriction in place,” Vernon School District superintendent Christine Perkins said. “Any student who is not fully vaccinated, even those who are under 12 years of age and travelling with fully vaccinated adults, may not attend school (or camps or day care) within 14 days of their return to Canada.”

Those travelling, including school district staff, are reminded there are international restrictions, as well as local restrictions. The school district also does not want to see students fall behind on their studies due to travels, and potential extended absences.

“If you decide to travel internationally while these restrictions are in place, please coordinate with your teacher or school in advance of your trip, to ensure your child stays on top of their school work while they are away and for the 14 days following their return,” Perkins said.

For more information on federal guidance and restrictions, visit canada.ca/coronavirus. For information on provincial measures, visit bccdc.ca/covid19 or call 811.

