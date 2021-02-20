(Unsplash photo)

(Unsplash photo)

Pushing the Pill: Vernon’s push for free contraception backed by other municipalities

Vernon is the 10th B.C. municipality to request the step towards gender equity in health care

The City of Vernon has asked the province to consider making free contraception a reality in B.C., and other municipalities are following suit.

Vernon Council sent a letter to the province and other of B.C. municipalities in November 2020. The letter to Premier John Horgan and other ministers stated that access to contraception under the Medical Services Plan makes sense from a health perspective.

“Providing free prescription contraception has been shown to improve health outcomes for parents and infants by reducing the risks associated with unintended pregnancy, and is likely to reduce direct medical costs on the provincial health system,” the letter states.

The letter goes on to mention that more male-oriented forms of contraception, such as condoms or vasectomies, are already available at low cost of are covered by the provincial health plan, while forms such as birth control pills, intrauterine devices, or hormone injections have higher up-front costs.

Vernon was the 10th city in the province to request no-cost prescription contraception — one of several common benchmarks for gender-equity in health care.

On the agenda for council’s Monday (Feb. 22) meeting are messages of support for the city’s letter from other municipalities, including Enderby.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary has also endorsed the City of Vernon’s letter and sent its own letter to the province, according to the agenda.

READ MORE: Vernon 10th in B.C. to endorse free birth control

READ MORE: Rush Limbaugh, ‘voice of American conservatism,’ has died

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

City Council

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Highway 97A reopened south of Enderby following vehicle incident

Just Posted

(Unsplash photo)
Pushing the Pill: Vernon’s push for free contraception backed by other municipalities

Vernon is the 10th B.C. municipality to request the step towards gender equity in health care

A Vernon councillor has put out a notice of motion requesting an audit of all BC Housing projects in the city. Council will review at its next regular meeting Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (BC Housing photo)
Vernon councillor calls for audit of city’s supportive housing projects

The city’s largest supportive housing non-profit opposes the audit, which would temporarily suspend all projects

(Contributed)
District of Lake Country warns against ice skating as temperatures rise

Thinning ice on lakes can turn a fun outing into a tragic event, the district cautions

(File)
Crash closes Highway 1 near Revelstoke

Road closed over Rogers Pass

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce hosted its first in a series of town halls Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. (Chamber photo)
Town hall focuses on Vernon’s economic recovery

A trio of politicians discussed how the city and province can bounce back from COVID-19

Grade 2-6 students from Evans elementary perform a flash mob to Ariana Grande’s song ‘Put Your Hearts up’ at Cottonwood Mall in Chilliwack on Anti-Bullying Day on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2014. This year’s Anti-Bullying Day is Wednesday, Feb. 24. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 21 to 27

Pink Shirt Day, Sword Swallowers’ Day and I Hate Coriander Day are all coming up this week

BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation’s Spotlight Series on Duck is a multi-faceted educational tool for high school culinary arts students. (Kezia Nathe/ Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry)
Educational tool for B.C. high school culinary arts students shines spotlight on duck

BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation launches multi-faceted Spotlight Series on Duck

Drive BC is reporting a closure of Highway 97A south of Enderby. (Drive BC Image)
UPDATE: Highway 97A reopened south of Enderby following vehicle incident

The highway is closed as crews recover a crashed vehicle.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Joshuashearn/Wikimedia Commons)
Central Okanagan mayors mum on local handgun regulations introduced by feds

Although brief, Mayor Basran did express concern at ‘downloading’ responsibility to municipalities

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A recently completed study took a look at numerous flood plains and steep creeks in the CSRD to asses the hazards they pose to people and property. (File Photo)
Study investigates flood hazards in Columbia Shuswap

Almost 1500 flood plains and steep creeks were assesed for their risk to people and property.

A building at the corner of Main Street and Victoria Road in Summerland has been a downtown landmark since 1907. The building, originally the Summerland Supply Co. building, has had many uses over the years. (Summerland Museum photo)
Historic 1907 building still a Summerland landmark

Intersection of Main Street and Victoria Road has seen numerous business changes over the years

Screenshot of Amazon Prime’s “The Mystery Mountain Project”
Mystery Mountain Hop: Documentary recounts quest for largest peak on the B.C. coast

Film available on Amazon Prime explores expedition of Don and Phyllis Munday to Mount Waddington

Most Read