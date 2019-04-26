Puppy fraud leads to West Kelowna RCMP warning

RCMP urge online shoppers and puppy lovers to educate themselves.

Credit card fraud, cheque fraud and now puppy fraud.

West Kelowna RCMP is warning would-be puppy buyers to exercise caution after two separate reports of online puppy fraud in the Central Okanagan.

The complainants reported being duped out of a combined total of $1,800 put forward as a deposit towards the purchase of a puppy.

“In each of the cases the victim agreed to e-transfer money, as a down payment towards an adorable puppy they found advertised in online classified ads,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Sadly our complainant’s, who were expecting the animal to be delivered by courier, never did receive their puppy or see their money again.”

RCMP urge online shoppers and puppy lovers to educate themselves and seriously consider adopting animals in person. Research the individuals or companies to ensure they are reputable animal sellers. Do not pay by sending cash, money transfers or money orders.

More information on online fraud can be found here.

