Puppy allegedly stolen from former homeless North Okanagan man

Community rallying to help get Winnie back

The community of Lumby is rallying to find a puppy that was allegedly stolen from a former homeless man.

Winnie, a four-month-old German shepherd was taken from Barry Christian’s home the evening of Wednesday, March 27.

“I’ve got him (Christian) here right now, he’s crying really badly,” said Stacey Romanyshyn, a friend who got Christian the dog a few months ago.

“He had lost his last dog, Barney, to cancer, who he had since he was a six week old puppy,” she said of the reason she got him a new dog.

“He was really depressed, down in the dumps and homeless at the time,” said Romanyshyn, adding that Christian’s dad had also recently died.

Born and raised in Lumby, many people in the village know Christian, who suffers from a disability.

“He doesn’t have very much, he’s a harmless soul,” said Romanyshyn, who owns a business in Lumby.

That’s how Christian was helped to afford the new dog.

“Everybody in the whole community got together, people had paid for the dog to have all of his vet checkups. He’s actually due here to be spayed April 2.”

It is alleged that a woman took Winnie from where Christian was staying Wednesday night.

“This lady in town thought that he shouldn’t have the dog, walked into his house and took the dog,” said Romanyshyn. “She is now withholding the dog.”

See: Golden retriever stolen from backyard

Christian has been to the RCMP, but was told that the woman claims she bought the dog. He was also advised that this is a civil matter and must go to court.

RCMP made no comment to the media and The Morning Star has reached out to the woman who allegedly took the dog, but has not heard a response.

Friends in the community have also attempted to contact the women, to no avail.

“I have people calling and messaging me as we are speaking offering me money to go pay this lady to get the dog back,” said Romanyshyn, who is hopeful this appeal will prompt her to give Winnie back to the heart broken Christian.

“This puppy is a big part of the community.”

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Barry Christian, of Lumby, was gifted a puppy a few months ago, but the pup has since been stolen. (Submitted Photo)

Previous story
B.C. wildlife group seeks help after pregnant moose fatally hit by car
Next story
Two cougars shot after mauling child on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Lost dog spotted in Oyama area

The dog has been spotted multiple times around Trewhitt Road

West Kelowna approves 5 canabis store applications

Ten overall applications were reviewed and sorted by city council

Attic fire reported close to Kelowna Airport

A fire was reported just after 2 p.m. Friday afternoon

UPDATE: Car flies into air and lands on roof in Kelowna

The incident happened at Harvey and Gordon in Kelowna

Kelowna urged to look at its police resources

City staff recommend a new five-year police resourcing plan be completed

Suspect robs Kelowna gas stations with knife, taser

One gas station along Highway 33 was robbed twice in one night

Two cougars shot after mauling child on Vancouver Island

The child was taken to hospital in serious condition

Pedestrian throws rock and shatters truck driver’s window on Highway 1

Abbotsford driver suffers broken collarbone in incident on Friday morning

B.C. teacher not issued certificate lodges human rights complaint after sexual assault charge stayed

To date the TRB has not decided if it will issue him a teaching certificate

24-hour emergency service in place at Oliver hospital

Department at South Okanagan General Hospital will provide service throughout nighttime hours

B.C. needs to update laws to protect pets from dying in snare traps: Animal activists

The Fur-Bearers advocate for new rules on setting traps near public areas

UPDATED: Boy, 11, dies in ATV rollover on small B.C. island

Police say child was found pinned beneath off-road vehicle

VIDEO: Two people dead after dramatic standoff ends with gunfire in Surrey

Neighbour says ‘at least 15 or 20’ shots ring out during morning standoff in Surrey

Two more measles cases confirmed at Vancouver Island hospital

Island Health warns of possible exposure at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria

Most Read