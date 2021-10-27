Pumpkins to glow in downtown Armstrong

The Halloween Great Pumpkin Glow returns to Armstrong’s Spirit Square this coming weekend. (Aarmstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce photo)

Jack-0’-lanterns will crowd Pleasant Valley Boulevard in downtown Armstrong for the second year as the Halloween Great Pumpkin Glow returns.

The event begins Friday, Oct. 29.

Residents are encouraged to carve a pumpkin to put on display for the whole town to see before Halloween.

Volunteers will be accepting the hand-carved creations from noon until 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, at Spirit Square.

“The pumpkins will be on display all weekend,” said Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce president Sean Newton. “We encourage everyone to participate as it is a great way to uplift our community’s spirit.”

“Those who bring pumpkins for our downtown display will be entered into a draw to win a $50 gift card to a local business,” added Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce executive director Patti Noonan.

The Halloween decorations don’t stop at Spirit Square.

As part of the festivities, the chamber is also hosting the Armstrong in Gloom decorating contest. Both businesses and residences will compete for a chance to win prizes from local businesses including a lighting gift card from Shepherd’s Hardware and a small business video starter pack from Rhythm Productions.

Anyone looking to participate is required to register online here to have their house or storefront added to the Community Self-Guided Tour map.

Those who participate are required to leave their lights on for the judges to review on October 29, 30 and 31. Maps will be available on Thursday, Oct. 28.

The fun continues as ghosts will haunt the streets of Armstrong for the second Annual Armstrong Ghost Walk on Friday, Oct. 29.

“The theme this year is Victorian Gothic, which means lots of vampires, Edgar Allen Poe, ravens, crows, and a visit for tea with Queen Victoria herself,” said event organizer and volunteer Mark Trussell.

Titled Nevermore, this Victorian Gothic nightmare in historic, downtown Armstrong begins at Spirit Square on Pleasant Valley Boulevard at 6 p.m. with the last group tour at 7:45 p.m.

The evening includes five theatrical performances at different locations in downtown Armstrong including Frugal Frocks and the Guy Next Door, the Brown Derby Café, Armstrong House and the private home of Lori Marlow. With a cast of more than 30 performers of all ages, the ghost walk will also include several local musicians.

While the event is free for all those who dare to walk amongst the ghostly volunteers, hats for giving tips will be placed along the route.

Those attending are kindly asked to follow social distancing protocols. Masks are recommended, as are costumes. Small groups of around 20 will depart every 10n minutes from Spirit Square.

Hallowe’en fun continues with Caravan Farm Theatre’s annual Walk of Terror ‘System Failure’ A Ritual Sound Walk Featuring KINSHIRA until Oct. 30, Historic O’Keefe’ Ranch’s Family Daze in the Corn Maze until Oct. 31 and Field of Screams at O’Keefe Ranch until Oct. 30.

