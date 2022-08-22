Public weighs in on Mount Boucherie Community Centre project

Consultation was done from Apr. 20 through Jun. 27, and the project is now in the design phase

Arts and cultural programs, fitness and recreation programs, and community events are among the top priorities for the Mount Boucherie Community Centre Restoration Project (MBCC).

Those are the findings of a public engagement report going to West Kelowna council Tuesday (Aug. 23). Future expansion priorities include a gymnasium, multi-purpose rooms, fitness centre, and a walking track.

During stakeholder meetings, the top suggested space additions were a gymnasium and multipurpose space for play and fitness activities. These spaces are being recommended for the long-term future planning of the site if an expansion were to be considered in the future.

The consultation phase was done from April 20 through June 27, and the project is now in the design phase. The concept and final design will take place in the fall, and the results shared with council and the community.

The MBCC was transformed into a temporary city hall in 2009. In 2023, construction of a new city hall and library is expected to be completed, and the existing facility will be restored to a community centre.

A public open house and input opportunities will be made available by the city. The $700,000 budget, which is coming from reserves, remains unchanged.

