Public urged to Cram the Cruiser

Mounties fully dedicated to supporting the Lake Country Food Bank will be out in full force Saturday inviting the community to cram a police cruiser full of donations to help those in need.

The Kelowna and Lake Country RCMP are truly thankful for the continued support from their community partners and returning sponsors of the RCMP Cram the Cruiser fundraising event.

This year’s event is set to take place Saturday in the parking lot of the Save-On-Foods in Lake Country from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

RCMP officers and volunteers will be on-site to encourage the general public, shopping at Save-On-Foods, to “Cram the Cruiser” with non-perishable food and other donations. Cash donations will also be accepted and all donations will solely benefit the Lake Country Food Bank. Since its inception, Cram the Cruiser has raised a total of approximately 10,399 lbs of donated items and just over $20,720 in cash and cheques.

“We are thrilled that all those who choose to donate to the sixth annual Cram the Cruiser could have a chance to win one of our many generously donated prizes, including a Westjet gift of flight voucher, which is good for one round trip flight for two people to any scheduled Westjet destination,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“I met personally with Joy Haxton, of the Lake Country Food Bank, who reported that as many as 900 individuals turn to the small community’s food bank, a number which nearly doubled since this time last year. According to Ms. Haxton, the food banks greatest need this year is for full meal canned soups, a non-perishable food item which is ideal for both their youth and elderly clients.”

Personal hygiene products and even special gifts like toys for children are also accepted by the food bank.

RCMP continue to foster their close relationship with their fellow emergency responders of the Lake Country Volunteer Fire Department.

“For a fifth year in a row, local firefighters have agreed to come out to support our cause and serve chili for a donation to the food bank to support our cause,” said O’Donaghey. “All the food supplies are being kindly donated by our partners at Save-On-Foods. Mounties will also be supporting the Lake Country Fire Departments food drive, the Monday following Cram the Cruiser, as fire fighters go door to door for food bank donations.”