Public upset over man allegedly exposing himself at Kelowna’s Rotary Beach

No arrests made, charges not considered at this time, RCMP say

Members of the public called Kelowna RCMP reporting a man was allegedly exposing himself at a popular beach on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (Facebook)

A man allegedly exposing himself in front of children on a popular Kelowna beach was reported to RCMP on Monday afternoon by members of the public.

Kelowna RCMP were called at around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 19, 2019, to respond to an incident at Rotary Beach. Upon arrival, RCMP spoke with individuals present and identified the subject of the complaint.

“Although a man was detained, no arrests were made and charges are not being considered at this time,” media relations officer Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a statement.

Photos of a man seen sitting in a tree were shared to multiple Facebook pages and groups, urging others to share and be on the lookout for this person.

Anyone with additional information regarding the incident are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP and cite file #2019-51747.

READ MORE: Who let the dogs out: Only 17 days until Kelowna’s 2nd annual mud race for pups

READ MORE: One pet unaccounted for after early morning Kelowna house fire

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.