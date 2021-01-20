A BX resident was surprised to see a moose in her backyard Tuesday afternoon. (Lisa Webber photo)

A BX resident was surprised to see a moose in her backyard Tuesday afternoon. (Lisa Webber photo)

Public provoking blamed for moose chasing Vernon residents

‘The problem is people are bugging it’ conservation officer

A moose spotted on a stroll through Silver Star Elementary’s schoolyard drew some unwanted attention this week.

The cow (female) was spotted after school was out and the students had gone home Tuesday, Jan 19. Another moose, believed to be a calf, was also seen at the Mutrie dog park and in the BX area.

Two people reported they were chased by the cow, therefore the Conservation Officer Service and dog control were called in to keep an eye on the towering animals.

READ MORE: Moose chases two people near Vernon school

“The problem is people are bugging it,” conservation officer Micah Kneller said.

Those wanting to get a picture, or see the wild animal, cause her stress.

“Cow moose in particular, especially with calves, they can be aggressive, they can be dangerous.”

Therefore the public is urged to steer clear if they see a moose, especially if they are out walking their dogs, which he pleads owners to keep on a leash.

“Dogs agitate deer, and moose are about five times bigger than a deer; dogs are going to agitate moose,” Kneller said.

The reason moose are being seen in the residential areas is snowfall and predators push the animals down where the snow isn’t too deep, according to the conservation service.

But if there is a problem, the COs are forced to deal with it.

Their three options are to leave it and hope that it will move off on its own (the preferred method), tranquilize and move it but that can be very stressful for the animal and result in death, or the least preferred method: “Or we have to put them down because people can’t help themselves,” Kneller said.

He suspects the moose have since gone back to the forest, but they could come back and he urges the public to give them their space.

READ MORE: Several ‘owners’ claim lost Vernon dog as theirs

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

SchoolsWildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A cow moose wanders around the Silver Star Elementary School neighbourhood Tuesday, Jan. 19. (Contributed)

A cow moose wanders around the Silver Star Elementary School neighbourhood Tuesday, Jan. 19. (Contributed)

Previous story
Woman steals bottles of wine after brandishing stun baton in New Westminster
Next story
Overdose calls spike in 2020 across the Okanagan – Shuswap

Just Posted

Kelowna International Airport. (Contributed)
Contactless parking payment available at YLW

Kelowna International Airport parking now compatible with the PayByPhone application

Thirty-four unionized workers represented by MoveUp started rotating job action at VantageOne Credit Union's two Vernon locations Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Workers are calling for basic job protection and fair security. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
Vernon VantageOne workers back on the job following strike

Mediation continues as union and employer work on reaching an agreement

Good Samaritan Mountainview Village located at 1540 KLO Road in Kelowna. (Good Samaritan Society)
Outbreak at Kelowna long term care home declared over

Penticton, Kelowna long term care home outbreaks declared over Jan. 20

Calls for potential overdoses in B.C. spiked in 2020, especially in the Okanagan - Shuswap. Pictured above is a BCEHS re-enactment of paramedics attending an overdose. (BCHES)
Overdose calls spike in 2020 across the Okanagan – Shuswap

Stats show every major community in Okanagan - Shuswap increased in calls for potential overdoses

A cow moose wanders around the Silver Star Elementary School neighbourhood Tuesday, Jan. 19. (Contributed)
Public provoking blamed for moose chasing Vernon residents

‘The problem is people are bugging it’ conservation officer

Charlotte is one of the resident pigs at Star's Piggly Wiggly's Sanctuary near Kelowna. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna-area pig sanctuary needs a new home

Star’s Piggly Wiggly’s Sanctuary is looking for properties in Vernon, Coldstream, and Enderby

(Black Press Media files)
Transport Canada not budging on enclosed deck rules, despite calls from BC Ferries union

There have been at least 23 cases of the U.K. variant detected in Canada, four of which are in B.C.

The Elk Valley Hospital is adapting to meet the needs of patients in the Elk Valley.
One in five tests in Fernie area coming back positive: doctor

Dr Ron Clark of Elk Valley Hospital said one in five tests was returning positive for COVID-19

Throughout December, RCMP conducted CounterAttack road checks as police worked to keep roads free of impaired drivers. (BLACK PRESS file photo)
From the “You can’t make this stuff up” file – stories from the BC CounterAttack campaign

Amusing, yes, but a reminder impaired driving affects ability to drive and to make good decisions

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Thesendboys/Instagram)
Video of man doing backflip off Vancouver bridge draws police condemnation

Group says in Instagram story that they ‘don’t do it for the clout’

Inspection of bridge crossing on a B.C. forest service road. (B.C. Forest Practices Board)
B.C. falling behind in maintenance of forest service roads

Auditor finds nearly half of bridges overdue for repair

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Black Press Media files)
Woman steals bottles of wine after brandishing stun baton in New Westminster

Police say the female suspect was wearing a beige trench coat with fur lining

Most Read