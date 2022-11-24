Map showing location of public pathway through Frind Winery. (City of West Kelowna)

Public pathway to wind through West Kelowna winery

Walkway will run from Pritchard Drive, and northeast through the winery to Green Bay Road.

A public pathway through Frind Winery has been approved by West Kelowna council.

The path was requested by the city after the winery applied to rezone a waterfront parcel to bring a six-slip boat dock into compliance.

According to documents submitted to the city, the walkway will run from Pritchard Drive, and northeast through the winery to Green Bay Road.

Future changes to the dock would need to be considered by council, in addition to any required provincial approvals.

