Public input needed for Kalamoir Park in West Kelowna

Regional District Central Okanagan is developing a new management plan for the park

The Regional District Central Okanagan is seeking public input on upgrades to Kalamoir Regional Park in West Kelowna. (Photo/RDCO)

Public input is needed regarding upgrades in Kalamoir Regional Park in West Kelowna.

The Regional District Central Okanagan (RDCO) is developing a new management plan for the 27.6-hectare waterfront park.

Design concepts have been drafted that include revamped parking areas and upgrades to two key trails.

Visit the RDCO website to view the parking and Sunnyside/ sx̌əlx̌ʕalt x̌yaɬnxʷilxʷ q́ax and Water Front/ cnitkʷ q́ax trail concepts.

There’s also an opportunity on Sunday, April 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to visit the park, view the draft design concepts and provide comments.

RDCO staff will be located just north of the Collens Hill Drive waterfront parking area.

The regional district will use the new plan to guide the management of Kalamoir Regional Park over the next 20 years with a focus on:

Trail and parking improvements;

Promoting wildlife habitat conservation;

Enhancement of neighbourhood access;

Signage such as park boundaries, directional and cultural/environmental information.

In 2021, more than 51,000 visits were made to Kalamoir Regional Park.

