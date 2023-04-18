Kelowna Springs Golf Course. (Photo/Facebook)

Kelowna Springs Golf Course. (Photo/Facebook)

Public hearing pushed back for Kelowna Springs golf course

The public hearing has been rescheduled from Jun 6 to 20

Kelowna city council has rescheduled a public hearing on the future land use designation for Kelowna Springs golf course.

It was originally set for June 6, however, the date was moved to June 20 beginning at 4 p.m.

Coun. Luke Stack brought up the change during council’s April 17 regular meeting.

“I just wanted to make sure the public had that information, whether you’re pro or con, they want to be able to write in and express their position on the matter.”

Correspondence will be accepted by the city starting May 23.

The journey to the public hearing began in July 2022 when Stack made a motion to amend the 2040 Official Community Plan (OCP) to have the property deemed private recreational.

READ MORE: Kelowna councillor drives change of heart on use of golf course land

It is currently zoned P3 parks and open space but has been identified for potential future industrial use in the OCP.

In Feb. 2023, Kelowna Springs was sold to Vancouver-based Density Group.

The company has said its redevelopment of the property will create an estimated 1,040 new job opportunities and approximately $1.17 million in annual tax revenue for the city. It would also consider recreational use for a portion of the lands.

READ MORE: With future uncertain, Kelowna Springs Golf Course sold

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilGolfKelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
6 people died per day from unregulated drug supply so far this year: BC Coroners Service

Just Posted

Amy Elaine Docherty, 45, is wanted for several warrants and frequents Kelowna, Summerland, and Beaverdale. (BC Highway Patrol/Contributed)
BC Highway Patrol, RCMP looking for wanted woman with multiple warrants who frequents Kelowna, Summerland

Kelowna Springs Golf Course. (Photo/Facebook)
Public hearing pushed back for Kelowna Springs golf course

Kids playing yard games at the 2022 Meet Me on Bernard summer closure (Brittany Webster /Capital News)
Kelowna’s Meet Me on Bernard not as long but just as strong

Justin Alden, 33, was last seen leaving his home in Westbank on Saturday, April 15. (Kelowna RCMP/Contributed)
Kelowna RCMP asking for help in finding missing Westbank man

Pop-up banner image