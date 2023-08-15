The Pines at Ponderosa features 500 units including single-family homes, duplexes, townhomes, condos, and vacation residences. (Pines at Ponderosa)

Public hearing for Ponderosa development in Peachland

The public hearing will be held at the Peachland Community Centre Aug, 29 starting at 5 p.m.

A major housing development planned for Peachland goes to a public hearing at the end of August.

The Pines at Ponderosa features up to 500 units including single-family homes, duplexes, townhomes, condos, and vacation residences.

A nine-hole golf course is also part of the development.

READ MORE: Peachland golf course swings through 2nd reading

The public hearing is being held at the Peachland Community Centre on Aug, 29 starting at 5 p.m., or can be viewed on the District of Peachland website.

Written and emailed submissions must be received at the district office by 4 p.m. on Aug. 28.

A public hearing for a proposed townhouse development at 4607 Princeton Avenue will also be held at the community centre, or viewed on the district’s website, on Aug. 29 starting at 4:30 p.m.

Written comments must be received at the district office by 4 p.m. on Aug. 23.

READ MORE: Bridge repair closes Hardy Falls Regional Park in Peachland

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitterand subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DevelopersdevelopmentGolfHousing

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Mom guilty of child neglect after 6-year-old used her gun to shoot teacher
Next story
How the feds could push cities to build more homes — with a carrot or stick

Just Posted

Smoke seen from Strathcona Beach in Kelowna. (Scott Amis)
Smoke seen rising south of Kelowna from Keremeos wildfire

Fire burning above West Kelowna. (Jen Zielinski/ Black Press)
Wildfire in hills above McDougall Creek in West Kelowna

(Sydney Watt/Black Press)
Crash slows afternoon commute on Hwy. 97 near UBC Okanagan

Teon Gibbs performed at the festival announcement at Red Bird Brewing on Aug. 15. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Fall music festival coming to Kelowna