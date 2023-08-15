Public hearing for Ponderosa development in Peachland

The public hearing will be held at the Peachland Community Centre Aug, 29 starting at 5 p.m.

A major housing development planned for Peachland goes to a public hearing at the end of August.

The Pines at Ponderosa features up to 500 units including single-family homes, duplexes, townhomes, condos, and vacation residences.

A nine-hole golf course is also part of the development.

The public hearing is being held at the Peachland Community Centre on Aug, 29 starting at 5 p.m., or can be viewed on the District of Peachland website.

Written and emailed submissions must be received at the district office by 4 p.m. on Aug. 28.

A public hearing for a proposed townhouse development at 4607 Princeton Avenue will also be held at the community centre, or viewed on the district’s website, on Aug. 29 starting at 4:30 p.m.

Written comments must be received at the district office by 4 p.m. on Aug. 23.

