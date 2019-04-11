Public engaged in North Okanagan growth strategy

Regional district staff to host three open houses to discuss growth of region

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) is launching a public engagement campaign as part of the Regional Growth Strategy (RGS) review.

The RGS is a policy document that guides the future growth and development of the region.

“We held four years of community engagement to create the Regional Growth Strategy leading up to 2011,” said Laura Frank, RDNO’s manager of regional planning projects. “This document is important to our region because it helps elected officials and staff, public, community organizations, and developers understand the values and vision of North Okanagan communities on a number of policy areas, including housing, land uses, transportation, services, infrastructure and amenities.

“Now, we would like to hear from the public again as we update the plan to reflect our current opportunities and challenges.”

READ ALSO: Growth strategy earns gold

The topics the RDNO is reviewing and seeking feedback on include:

· Housing;

· Environment, which includes Air Quality, Greenhouse Gas Emissions, and Climate Adaptation;

· Economic Development; and,

· Active Transportation.

Surveys are now live for each topic area at www.rdno.ca/review, and the RDNO will be hosting three open houses where residents can view display boards, fill out the surveys, ask staff questions, and provide comments. Surveys will be open until 11:59 pm on May 10.

The three open houses will be held across the North Okanagan on:

· Wednesday, April 24 in Enderby at the City Hall 4:30-7:30 p.m. (619 Cliff Ave, Enderby);

· Monday, April 29 in Vernon at the Vernon Public Library- 4:30-7:30 p.m. (2800-30th Ave, Vernon);

· Wednesday, May 1 in Lumby at the White Valley Community Centre- 4:30-7:30 p.m. (2250 Shields Rd, Lumby).

For further information, please call 250-550-3700.


