Ombudsperson Jay Chalke speaks during a press conference in Victoria, Thursday, April 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Ombudsperson Jay Chalke speaks during a press conference in Victoria, Thursday, April 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Public complaints about COVID-19 dominate B.C. ombudsperson report

The most common COVID-19-related complaints involved issues at long-term care facilities, correctional centres and government pandemic benefits

Concerns about COVID-19 policies and services dominated complaints to the office of British Columbia’s ombudsperson.

Jay Chalke says in his annual report that of the more than 7,700 complaints received by his office last year, 650 were related to COVID-19.

He says his report highlights the wide range of impacts the pandemic has had on people receiving public services.

Chalke says in a statement the most common COVID-19-related complaints to his office involved issues at long-term care facilities, correctional centres and government pandemic benefits.

He says the most complained-about public bodies were the Insurance Corporation of B.C., the Ministry of Children and Family Development and the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

Chalke says one of the several pandemic-related complaints his office managed to solve was expediting a woman’s long-term care essential visitor status to allow her to support and care for her husband.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Canadian Forces pilots not warned about autopilot before deadly Cyclone crash in 2020
Next story
Trudeau resists calls to fire Bennett over ‘hurtful’ text, says he knows her ‘heart’

Just Posted

Wayne Broughton is the new trustee on the Central Okanagan Board of Education. (Contributed)
Wayne Broughton wins Kelowna trustee by-election

The For the Children Caravan, made up of members of the Syilx Okanagan Nation Alliance's constituent First Nations, departed from Penticton on Saturday morning to head to the site of the Kamloops Residential School where 215 children's bodies were uncovered. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Photos: For the Children Caravan leaves Penticton for Kamloops

Michele lost her mother, Carol (pictured), amid the COVID-19 pandemic and took away a different perspective from the situation. (Carol Fawcett - Contributed)
Behind the Mask: A different perspective

Maven Lane transportation manager Kevin Lane has been nominated as an educational hero for keeping the laughter and smiles rolling. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernon school bus driver keeps smiles rolling