Public asked to leave Okanagan bear and cubs alone

Sow and babes spent the day up a tree Saturday in a busy area

A mother bear and her cubs were forced to spend the day up a tree in a busy Coldstream neighbourhood Saturday.

The trio were treed off Kalamalka Lake Road, right next to the boat launch parking lot near Kalavista Drive.

Residents and visitors wanting to get a closer look at the bears forced B.C. Conservation Officer Service to spend the afternoon monitoring the situation.

“There was so many people coming up to the bottom of that tree and the sow wasn’t happy with them being there,” said Conservation Officer Micah Kneller. “They were approaching way too close. If you do see wildlife just give them their space.”

The bears were not a threat and did not need to be euthanized, therefore Kneller parked by the tree and waited until dark, at which point the sow and cubs came down and went on their way.

“It’s a high traffic area in the middle of the day,” said Kneller.

Along with people getting too close to the bears, there are also problems with people leaving out attractants.

“In that area specifically we are imploring people to keep their garbage secured,” said Kneller.

READ MORE: ‘Problem is people, bears are predictable,’ says Vernon Conservation

READ MORE: Bear feeders attracting bears in Okanagan

