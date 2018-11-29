Lake Country Health Hub working committee—back row: Bonny Taylor, Devon Wolfe, Megan Ross and Brenda Kalinovich; front row: Sandy Colero, Holly Flinkman and Joanne de Vries. Absent from the photo is Rob Geier. Photo: contributed

Public asked to give feedback for Lake Country health hub

A feasibility study is currently underway for a health centre in the district

The Lake Country Health Planning Society is asking for your feedback as part of its feasibility study for a new health hub.

The study, which started in August 2018 and will run to May 2019, is looking at the possibility of a health centre in the district. A workshop will be held Dec. 5 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Beasley Community Centre in order to gather public feedback about the health hub’s design.

“What we’d like to do is highlight this opportunity for the community to provide feedback. The engage is basically to create the vision and function of the hub,” said Brenda Kalinovich, executive director for the Lake Country Health Planning Society.

“We’ve been doing this needs assessment for a couple of years, so this is the last phase in stage one (of the study),” she said. “This is an opportunity for the community to have a voice in the planning of how to meet those needs… this community needs more support in the areas of mental health, public health and urgent care.

READ MORE: Lake Country health hub feasibility study funded

“We’ve met with numerous stakeholders and the residents of Lake Country are huge stakeholders (in this) and we want to see how we would implement those services in a community health centre.”

The first phase of the study wil wrap up with the community feedback, while the second phase will create scenarios for how to integrate the centre into the community, Kalinovich said.

Questions for the public will focus on how services will function in the community.

The completed feasibility study will be delivered to the B.C. Ministry of Health and the Central Okanagan Collaborative Services committee by May 31, 2019.

To register for the workshop, visit https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/lake-country-health-hub-citizen-engagement-workshop-tickets-52631278571.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trustees push again to replace Rutland Middle School

Just Posted

Kelowna’s definitive Christmas market list

We’ve prepared a list of every market in the Central Okanagan

Trustees push again to replace Rutland Middle School

Central Okanagan school board argues funding case in letter to Education Minister Rob Fleming

Post-Modern Connection bring their culture to the forefront of their music

The Kelowna based band shares pieces of their homeland with each stanza

RCMP return to Cram the Cruiser

The fundraiser will take place at local Save-On-Foods in Lake Country and Kelowna Dec. 1

Kelowna city workers prepare for Christmas Light Up

Workers put together a tree, prepared the skating rink and more Wednesday

Cooler temperatures on the way for B.C. Interior

Environment Canada is forecasting a cooler next few days

Police presence in Olalla, highway closed

Highway 3A is closed south of Main Street Olalla due to police presence.

B.C., Alberta drop in oil and gas investment ranking

Global survey puts nine U.S. states in top 10

B.C. ferry workers’ union fights for right to strike

Union in Vancouver Nov. 27-28 for B.C. Supreme Court hearing

Koi rescued at Vancouver Chinese garden; otter not seen for days

Otter hasn’t been seen since Saturday after eating a total of 11 koi

Orca calf found dead on Vancouver Island coast was only a few days old

Necropsy results show the calf may have died from maternal separation or other factors

Humpback found dead near BC Ferries terminal killed by ship strike, DFO says

The whale was found floating by the Tsawwassen ferry terminal on Nov. 16

First Nations Health Authority launches campaign on cannabis use

Ad messages focused on harm reduction for youth and women who are breastfeeding or pregnant

BC RCMP spokesman’s boss denies calling him redundant, coroner’s inquest hears

Sgt. Pierre Lemaitre’s death was linked to Robert Dziekanski’s death at YVR in 2007

Most Read