Clinical Resource/Educator, Dara Davies, introducing the so-called Meti-man who works as an adult patient simulator. (Kelowna Capital News-Natalia Cuevas-Huaico)

Provincial Mobile Medical Unit makes an appearance in Kelowna

The high tech hospital on wheels provides medical care for rural communities and during emergencies

The Mobile Medical Unit made an appearance in Kelowna this week.

The high-tech hospital on wheels is the first of its kind working as an extension for all the emergency and medical units throughout the province.

The unit was purchased from the Ministry of Health to operate as a medical care facility for the athletes at the Whistler Village during the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics. Since then, it’s become a truck ready to roll into communities without health care facilities.

The mobile medical center provides a number of care services depending on the needs of the region it is visiting. Some of the services held in the unit include operating as a primary care centre, outreach clinic, emergency critical care and a birthing or surgical room.

Clinical resource educator, Dara Davies worked as a critical care registered nurse at Vancouver General Hospital and now tours rural communities and cities in B.C.

“The Mobile Medical Unit was invited by the High Acute Response Team for Interior Health to facilitate and help their education for response team in Kelowna,” said Davies.

She also said the traveling team and unit have operated as an intensive care unit (ICU) in Cranbrook, an emergency department in Pemberton, Kimberly and Hope, as well as a medical clinic in many Indigenous communities.

