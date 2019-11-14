(Surrey Now-Leader file photo)

Province working with RCMP to address the force’s B.C. budget cuts

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth issues statement following report of RCMP cost-cutting

B.C.’s public safety minister says the government is working with the RCMP to address projected cuts to the force’s provincial budget.

In a statement to Black Press Media on Thursday, Mike Farnworth said the RCMP has informed the province about a projected budget deficit, and that the impact of budget constraints and inflation has become increasingly difficult to to manage.

“This has not impacted significant and continued provincial and federal investments into gangs and organized crime initiatives and prevention,” he said, adding that that includes the integrated anti-gang team, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit.

The RCMP must cut more than $10 million from its policing costs in B.C., as first reported by the Vancouver Sun after obtaining a copy of an email from the province’s top Mountie, Deputy Commissioner Jennifer Strachan.

The Mounties’ B.C. division has not returned a request for comment and further information on how the cuts will affect policing on the ground.

However, the mayor in Vanderhoof said he met with BC Liberal Party leader Andrew Wilkinson as he visits northwestern B.C. this week, and was told the RCMP will be cutting services.

I met Wilkinson and he mentioned something about these cuts. I am going to do my homework here later today and tomorrow and see what relevance it has to Vanderhoof,” Mayor Gerry Thiessen said.

Vanderhoof RCMP Sgt. Rodney Guthrie said the budget cuts will not make a big difference locally.

“We have the extra RCMP members that were given to us last year, and they are not going anywhere,” he said, adding it will not affect salaries or number of positions, but could reduce overtime and new equipment purchases.

“It could just affect some of the extra stuff we do.”

– with a file from Aman Parhar at the Omineca Express

