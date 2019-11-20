Province to invest $2 million for mental health programs

Each of B.C.’s 60 school districts will receive portions of the funding

A $2 million province-wide investment in school-based mental health programs is being given to the province’s 60 school districts.

The investment will help ensure kids can access support when they need it and that they feel safe and connected at school.

Each of the province’s 60 school districts will receive a portion of the funds, including the Central Okangan School District, which recieved money earlier this year from the first round of grant funding to train 20 teachers in Stan Kutcher’s Mental Health Literacy curriculum.

“We are supporting schools to create better access to mental health supports for students,” said Rob Fleming, minister of education. “We are ensuring no matter where students live in B.C., they have access to effective and community-based preventative programming that will set them on positive paths to mental health and wellness.”

READ MORE: Okanagan College elects new chair and vice chair

School districts will determine how the grants are spent based on their district’s individual needs to enhance existing programs and launch new programs. Examples include staff training sessions, family and caregiver information nights and development of new resource materials for educators, family and caregivers, as well as student activities.

“Every young person deserves the best possible start in life,” said Judy Darcy, minister of mental health and addictions. “That’s why these grants are so important. They will allow school districts to make sure more students, teachers and caregivers have the tools they need to support physical, mental, emotional and social well-being during this critical time in a student’s life.”

READ MORE: Vernon woman collecting socks for Kelowna’s less fortunate

@Niftymittens14

daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.