North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold, from left, Vernon-Monashee MLA Eric Foster and City of Vernon Coun. Kari Gares present Inspector Kevin Keane with the framed proclamation declaring Feb. 1, 2020, RCMP Appreciation Day in British Columbia on Dec. 17, 2019. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Province proclaims RCMP Appreciation Day in B.C.

Feb. 1, 2020, to honour RCMP contributions in time for 100th anniversary

Vernon-Monashee MLA Eric Foster read from the proclamation Tuesday at the Vernon museum declaring Feb. 1, 2020, as RCMP Appreciation Day in British Columbia.

“It’s just a thank you for the 100 years of service,” Foster said.

And there’s no better time than the present.

On Feb. 1, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police will be celebrating its 100th anniversary of dedicated service to Canadian communities.

“Their efforts and commitment to the safety and security of all Canadians are part of the fabric of this nation,” Greater Vernon Museum and Archives executive director Steve Fleck said on behalf of the RCMP Appreciation Committee Dec. 17. “Our committee is also thankful for the support of all levels of government in our community.”

The announcement of Feb. 1 marking RCMP Appreciation Day in the province as a result of local efforts, Fleck said.

RCMP inspector Kevin Keane, who was present to accept the proclamation, said he was humbled and appreciated the support from the community and all levels of government.

North Okanagan-Shuswap Member of Parliament Mel Arnold said this is something he’s been pushing for in Ottawa.

In June, he introduced a bill to establish Feb. 1 as a national day to recognize, honour and appreciate Canada’s police force and the service they’ve provided since it was established in 1920.

“As the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Canadians prepare to celebrate the RCMP’s Centennial Anniversary on Feb. 1, 2020, I believe it is necessary and fitting for Feb. 1 to be recognized as Royal Canadian Mounted Police Day,” he put forward in a letter in late July.

He noted during the day’s special announcement that due to the lengthy process of federal politics and general election this fall, it’s unlikely a private bill from any MP could establish this as a nationally recognized day before the anniversary. Arnold reiterated his commitment to reintroduce the bill this year.

The RCMP Appreciation Committee made note of several upcoming events to mark the special occasion scheduled for the new year.

Students of School District No. 22 will be taking part in classroom projects while learning more about the role of RCMP and first responders in the community. Once complete, examples of the projects will be on display at the museum.

The Downtown Vernon Association and Chamber of Commerce will collaborate with the Appreciation Committee and aid in the promotion of the 100th anniversary by encouraging members to display RCMP logos in store windows.

The Vernon Vipers will give the RCMP a nod when they hit the ice Jan. 31. And finally, the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives will be hosting a special recognition event on Feb. 1. The history of RCMP contributions and first responders will be on display throughout the museum.

READ MORE: Darkest night of the year lit up with festive tea party in Vernon

READ MORE: First look at proposed new rec centre in Vernon

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bus carrying Victoria students crashed after it moved for another vehicle: police
Next story
‘I was afraid he was going to shoot me’: alleged victim in Sagmoen case says

Just Posted

Sentencing for former West Kelowna teacher who sexually exploited student adjourned until new year

The continuation will likely take place in January or February 2020

Peachland gets new rainbow sidewalk

Rainbow colours will soon be painted in parallel bars in front of the city’s information centre

Police asking for help to identify child luring suspect in West Kelowna

West Kelowna RCMP have a composite sketch of the suspect

Telemark Nordic Club gets $250,000 provincial grant

The club has been saving to purchase equipment to improve programs and facilities

Homelessness and hockey come together in Kelowna film production

A community comes together outside the Kelowna Gospel Mission for a game of hockey

Festive flashmob breaks out at Westbank Superstore

Staff and customers were feeling the holiday spirit last weekend

‘I was afraid he was going to shoot me’: alleged victim in Sagmoen case says

Trial of Curtis Sagmoen continued Tuesday at the Vernon Law Courts

‘A nightmare I can never wake up from’: Mother of murdered girls gives tearful statement at B.C. court

Sentencing continues for Oak Bay father who killed his two daughters on Christmas Day 2017

Hackers target LifeLabs medical database in B.C., Ontario

Personal information of 15 million test clients involved

Hells Angels barred from booking Langley rec centre after booze-fueled stripper parties

Bikers brought strippers to past events at George Preston Rec in violation of liquor licenses

The reason bagged salads get hit with recalls

One food safety expert says pre-washed and chopped produce is not always as clean as it looks

‘Greatest existential threat of our time:’ Ottawa makes carbon tax case in court

Alberta argues it has its own power to address carbon emissions and Ottawa should butt out

Province proclaims RCMP Appreciation Day in B.C.

Feb. 1, 2020, to honour RCMP contributions in time for 100th anniversary

Bus carrying Victoria students crashed after it moved for another vehicle: police

Two 18-year-old students were killed in the Sept. 14, 2019 crash in Bamfield

Most Read