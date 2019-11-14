Dancers entering the hall at the Delta Grand Hotel during the grand entry procession of the International Indigenous Tourism Conference on Nov. 13. (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)

Province commits to supporting Indigenous tourism growth in B.C.

The Indigenous Tourism Accord signed during conference in Kelowna

A new partnership between the provincial government and Indigenous Tourism BC will help create opportunities for people and tourism businesses in the province.

The partnership was created during a tourism conference in Kelowna where Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Lisa Beare and Indigenous Tourism BC chair Brenda Baptiste signed the Indigenous Tourism Accord.

The accord highlights a commitment to work together in areas such as skills development, Indigenous cultures, protocols and languages revitalization as well as have more collaboration between Indigenous and non-Indigenous tourism operators.

“Indigenous tourism supports good jobs and economic development in communities across the province and provides opportunities for locals and visitors to learn about Indigenous culture and history,” said Beare.

To help grow the tourism sector the B.C. government announced $440,000 to conduct labour market research and develop an Indigenous tourism labour market strategy to address skills training for tourism operators and businesses.

Indigenous Tourism BC will lead this work through the Ministry of Advanced Education, Skills and Training’s Sector Labour Market Partnership Program.

“Strategic and respectful Indigenous tourism development not only provides economic benefits through employment and entrepreneurship but also grants visitors unique opportunities to learn about local history and culture,” explained Baptiste. “The Indigenous Tourism Accord marks an important step towards facilitating competitiveness of our province’s Indigenous businesses, thereby contributing to a more vibrant and well-represented tourism industry.”

According to the province, Indigenous tourism contributes $705 million a year to B.C.’s economy, employing 7,400 people in more than 400 businesses.

READ MORE: Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association cited for responsible tourism again

READ MORE: World’s largest Indigenous tourism conference hits Kelowna

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Nearly half of B.C. drivers nervous in winter conditions: BCAA
Next story
Vernon councillor suggests homeless set up camp at city hall

Just Posted

UBC Okanagan, RCMP collab for study on reporting child abuse

A fundraising gala will present a UBCO psych student’s reseach on how and when abuse is reported

Rockets’ Novak receives 8-game suspension

Novak was penalized for a checking-from-behind penalty on Nov.11

Kelowna rental rates least expensive among major B.C. cities

The average monthly rent for a one-bedroom unit in Kelowna is $1,233

Rockets help Team WHL to comeback win at Canada Russia Series

Kelowna skaters helped Team WHL to a 2-1 overtime win in game one of the two game series

Okanagan Heritage Museum exhibit has something for all Kelowna residents

Kelowna’s Amusing Past exhibit showcases fun side of city and runs until Nov. 18

Here’s what you can expect from the Trump impeachment hearings

The parade of witnesses continues on

Province commits to supporting Indigenous tourism growth in B.C.

The Indigenous Tourism Accord signed during conference in Kelowna

‘It’s been 12 years’: Father of murdered B.C. real estate agent pleads for mayor’s help

Lindsay Buziak was stabbed to death on Feb. 2, 2008 in Saanich. Her case is unsolved.

B.C. to restrict nicotine content, bring in 20% tax on vaping products

Province will also restrict candy and fruit flavoured vaping products to adult-only stores

Radon levels in new Salmon Arm home a concern

Real-time monitoring shows radon concentration just within federally accepted guideline

B.C. First Nation Chief Ed John faces historic sex charges

John served as minister for children and families under then-premier Ujjah Dosanjh

Vernon councillor suggests homeless set up camp at city hall

Overnight camping in city parks is only permitted between dusk and 9 a.m. in specific parks

Nearly half of B.C. drivers nervous in winter conditions: BCAA

‘Wait and see’ approach common practice for 32% of B.C. motorists

Yelling at your dog might hurt its long-term mental health: study

Researchers find dogs trained using negative reinforcement are more ‘pessimistic’

Most Read