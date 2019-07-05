The provincial government is engaging with stakeholders on creating mandatory entry level training for Class 1 license holders. (Black Press file photo)

Province collecting feedback on training program for Class 1 drivers

‘Safety on our highways is our top priority’-Claire Trevena, minister of transportation

  • Jul. 5, 2019 2:45 p.m.
  • News

Consultations to help develop mandatory entry-level training for Class 1 commercial driver’s licences will begin this summer.

“Safety on our highways is our top priority and advancing the skill development of new commercial drivers would make roads even safer for everyone,” said Claire Trevena, minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, in a news release. “That’s why we’re exploring what a practical and consistent mandatory training program for new commercial truck drivers could look like in B.C.”

READ MORE: Liability found in 2010 fatal Highway 1 accident

The province will gather input from the trucking and driver training industries and other stakeholders to see how a Class 1 driver training program in B.C. could align with recently introduced entry-level Class 1 driver training standards in other Canadian jurisdictions.

“The BC Trucking Association has recommended that B.C. consider minimum standards for entry-level training for Class 1 drivers, and this focused consultation is designed to help us define and set effective standards,” said Mike Farnworth, minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, in a news release. “Everyone has a stake in ensuring that new commercial drivers have a minimum body of skills and knowledge before they begin operating some of the largest and heaviest vehicles on B.C. roads.”

READ MORE: Traffic up on Highway 1 but accidents down

Consultations will also look at how a B.C. program could incorporate the entry-level training guidelines under development by the Canadian Council of Motor Transportation Administrators for inclusion in Canada’s National Safety Code Standard.

“The BC Trucking Association welcomes today’s announcement by the provincial government to begin consultation on this critical issue,” said Dave Earle, president and CEO, BC Trucking Association, in a news release. “Development of a commercial driver training standard has been a key priority for our industry for many years, and the government’s decision to meaningfully engage industry early and throughout the process is greatly appreciated. Our shared goal is to ensure that drivers entering the industry meet enhanced training standards, improving road safety outcomes for all road users.”

READ MORE: Sentencing judge in Broncos crash calls for carnage on highways to end

Consultations on Class 1 mandatory entry-level training will be led by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, with support from ICBC and the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Osprey chick raises concern in Okanagan
Next story
Easy access to benefits: Minister of Seniors tells Kelowna citizens

Just Posted

Annual Kelowna Block Party is back and roads will be blocked

The city said detours will be set up and parking will be restricted in some areas

Kelowna youth football stars representing team B.C. in national football tournaments

All seven play for the Kelowna Secondary Owls Varsity and Junior Varsity teams

Rutland woman devastated after finding her cats mouth glued shut

She claims her cat isn’t the only victim of torture in the Rutland area

Easy access to benefits: Minister of Seniors tells Kelowna citizens

Seniors Minister Filomena Tassi says feds streamline access, increase GIS for most vulnerable

Court date set for Kelowna Dark Web drug bust couple

Cassie Bonthoux, 30, and James Nelson, 36, face eight separate charges.

Rib-licious weekend on tap in Okanagan

Elks Lodge hosts event at Vernon Curling Club

Affordable housing units open in Penticton

A partnership between the province, the city of Penticton and the Penticton… Continue reading

Letter: Willingness to show anti-abortion film “despicable”

Writer critical of Salmar Theatres showing lack of concern for women’s rights

Penticton June building permits worth close to $5 million

382 permits have been issued in first half of 2019

SOWINS raises more than $50,000 in walk

Penticton’s Walk to End Abuse was held in early June

Suitcase gun, $300,000 in stolen property and more seized in Shuswap

Police recover vehicles, machinery stolen in past several years, mostly from Lower Mainland

Alberta golf cart driver runs over and kills two geese

An employee of the Sandpiper Golf and Country Club near Edmonton was the one driving

23 projects get cash to help restore B.C.’s fragile salmon stocks

One such project aims to find dikes on Lower Fraser River that block passage of juvenile salmon

Taseko Mines pursues court injunction against B.C. First Nation for exploratory drilling

Tsilhqot’in Nation held a peaceful protest and stopped Taseko contractors from hauling equipment west of Williams Lake

Most Read