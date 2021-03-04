A B.C. government-run cannabis retail outlet was proposed for a building to be constructed at the Salmon Arm SmartCentres site. (File photo)

A B.C. government-run cannabis retail outlet was proposed for a building to be constructed at the Salmon Arm SmartCentres site. (File photo)

Province backs away from plans for Salmon Arm cannabis store

BC Cannabis Store was proposed to be in building to be constructed at shopping centre

The province has backed away from opening a cannabis outlet in Salmon Arm.

In January 2019, City of Salmon Arm council supported an application by the BC Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB) for a BC Cannabis Store at the SmartCentres site, in a building that was to be constructed near Dollarama.

City zoning and policy supported a cannabis retail store at the proposed location. The new building was to be about 15,000 square feet, with the cannabis retail store taking up approximately 3,000 square feet.

Read more: Province proposes Salmon Arm cannabis retail outlet

Read more: Salmon Arm has most provincially approved pot shops in Interior

According to a spokesperson with the BCLDB, plans for a local BC Cannabis store were abandoned subsequent to further analysis of the local market and of construction and operating costs.

Within the City of Salmon Arm’s jurisdiction alone there are currently four cannabis stores in operation.

@SalmonArm
lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

cannabis

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Future of Princeton’s Riverside Centre seen at risk following school district move
Next story
COVID-19 exposures confirmed at Central Okanagan schools

Just Posted

Ogopogo statue at Paul’s Tomb in Kelowna. (Colintube1 - YouTube)
Children’s author asks City of Vernon to use ‘Ogopogo’ in new book

The City of Vernon has held famed lake monster’s copyright for past 65 years

Okanagan College, Vernon campus. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)
Student housing coming to Vernon, Salmon Arm

Province announces $66M for new student beds for Okanagan College campuses

An air quality advisory continues in Vernon March 4 due to high levels of dust in the air from winter traction material. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
UPDATE: Dust still hasn’t settled in Vernon, starting to rise in Kelowna

Air quality advisory will last until the next rainfall or until enough street sweeping work is done

Pharmacists will distribute NARCAN nasal sprays at 470 Belleville St. May 1 from 7 a.m. until 6 pm. or until handouts are gone. (Black Press File).
Man brought back to life by Vernon RCMP

Victim was not breathing following overdose, until life-saving efforts of police

After 54 years as an educator and community leader in Kelowna, Rolli Cacchioni has died of a stroke. (Contributed/SD23)
Long-time Kelowna educator, community figure dies

SD23 Trustee Rolli Cacchioni died of a stroke March 23, after 54 years with the school district

More than 60 students with the Vernon Community Music School came together for a virtual rendition of Canon in D by Johann Pachbel March 4, 2021. (Contributed)
WATCH: Young talent on display in Vernon music school’s virtual orchestra

More than 60 students ages 3-17 took part in a virtual performance of Pachbel’s Canon in D

Hundreds gather in Penticton in June 2020, for the Black Lives Matter protest. (Phil McLachlan, Black Press Media)
Penticton residents fire back at RCMP over right to protests during pandemic

As long as COVID-19 safety measures are maintained, citizens have a right to protest

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2014, file photo, endangered orcas from the J pod swim in Puget Sound west of Seattle, as seen from a federal research vessel that has been tracking the whales. A new study from federal researchers provides the most detailed look yet at what the Pacific Northwest's endangered orcas eat. Scientists with the NOAA Fisheries Northwest Fisheries Science Center spent years collecting fecal samples from the whales as well as scales from the fish they devoured. They say their data reaffirm the central importance of Chinook salmon to the whales. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Study reinforces importance of Chinook to Pacific Northwest orcas

Data confirms how central the big salmon are to the orca’s diet year-round

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Penticton’s Law Courts. (File)
South Okanagan beach attacker to serve two more years behind bars

Thomas Kruger-Allen was sentenced in a Penticton court on Friday

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Mike Barrett plans to start cycling on March 10 to raise funds for the Unicorn Project school in India. He aims to cycle 13,000 kilometres, with the last stretch traveling from Dehli to Bodhgaya. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Penticton retiree to cycle 13,000 km to raise funds for school in India

Mike Barrett hopes to raise at least $5,000 for the school

Shiromali Krishnaraj arrives from India and receives a mandatory COVID-19 test at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. B.C.’s approved rapid tests also use a nasal swab, with a machine to scan for COVID-19 antibodies. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C.’s rapid COVID-19 tests have produced only two positive results

Tests deployed for exposures in schools, outbreaks in care homes, jails

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed that a call was received just before 10 a.m. Ground paramedics, as well as an air ambulance, are on the way to the area. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
BREAKING: Helicopter goes down on Bowen Island

Unclear how many passengers aboard and unclear where the helicopter was going

Most Read