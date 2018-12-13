Robert Riley Saunders. Image: Facebook

Province admits vicarious liability in case of Kelowna social worker who allegedly stole from children

The statement was released Dec. 13

The provincial government is admitting it played a role in the case of the Kelowna social worker who allegedly defrauded children in his care.

The Ministry of Children and Family Development filed its response to a lawsuit filed by the public guardian and trustee that claimed Robert Riley Saunders stole from children, primarily Aboriginal, who were in his care when he worked for the B.C. Ministry of Children and Family Development.

“The province admits that Saunders was negligent, defalcated and converted the Plaintiff’s funds, committed misfeasance in public office, fraud and breached fiduciary duties owed to the Plaintiff and further admits the Plaintiff suffered harm as a result,” reads the response. “The province admits vicarious liability for the acts and omissions of Saunders.”

The ministry said it will work with the youths’ lawyers to “address these matters in a manner that does not cause further trauma to the affected individuals.

In the class-action suit filed in B.C. Supreme Court on Nov. 6, the public guardian and trustee alleged Saunders manipulated the teenagers into an “independent living” program, but then kept the money, leaving them vulnerable to becoming homeless.

They allege Saunders took money from joint bank accounts he set up with the youths, some of whom are now adults, when they were in his care as a ministry employee. In addition to alleging Saunders took money from the joint accounts, the lawsuits claim he was “verbally and emotionally abusive” to the three plaintiffs while he worked with them and “succeeded in undermining their self-confidence and self esteem.”

RELATED: Lawsuits allege B.C. government social worker stole from foster children

The plaintiffs claim they were exposed to periods without food, street homelessness and illicit drug use, using drugs such as methamphetamine and crack cocaine, as a result of Saunders’ actions. One plaintiff also claimed she was sexually exploited as a result their actions.

RELATED: More lawsuits filed against former Kelowna social worker

In the ministry’s response they admit vicarious liability for the actions of the social worker in question, and agree that general damages and court-ordered interest for the plaintiff is appropriate.

Since the allegations first came to light, the ministry has offered supports and services, including counselling, to the children and youth who were affected by the social worker’s actions. MCFD will work with the plaintiffs’ counsel to address these matters in a manner that does not cause further trauma to the affected individuals.

The government claims to have no knowledge of the extent of the alleged verbal and emotional abuse of the Plaintiff or his alleged state of mind but acknowledges that it happened.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
No plans yet for free WiFi on BC Transit buses
Next story
Coal power in Canada must disappear by the end of 2029, new regulations say

Just Posted

RCMP investigate alleged theft at Kelowna Best Buy

Various electronics were stolen

Update: Crash causes traffic delays in Kelowna

A crash on Cooper Road is stalling traffic

Province admits vicarious liability in case of Kelowna social worker who allegedly stole from children

The statement was released Dec. 13

Rockets players among invitees to top prospects game

Three Rockets players were invited to the 2019 Sherwin-Williams Top Prospects Game.

Lake Country residents give letters of support for cannabis store

Council will decide on whether to approve a variance and licence for Compass Cannabis

Update: BC RCMP confirm multiple businesses received email threats throughout province

Police Dog Service on scene at Penticton Honda and Penticton Hyundai

$12K awarded to atheist family who oppose Christmas, Hanukkah in B.C. classroom

Gary Mangel,May Yasue said holidays, Remembrance Day and Valentine’s Day not appropriate in preschool

Aboriginal poet faces backlash for calling out NHL-themed totem poles

Rebecca Thomas says she received backlash for asking a drugstore chain to remove NHL merchandise

No plans yet for free WiFi on BC Transit buses

BC Transit says they are monitoring the roll-out of free WiFi on Translink vehicles

Some Kotex tampons recalled in Canada and U.S.

In some cases, tampon users sought medical attention “to remove tampon pieces left in the body.”

Sex-assault squad investigated eight incidents at Toronto all-boys’ school

The interim president of a Roman Catholic all-boys school rocked by student-on-student abuse allegations said the football program was cancelled for next year.

Coal power in Canada must disappear by the end of 2029, new regulations say

Canada has significantly cut its dependence on coal largely due to the closure of all coal plants in Ontario.

‘Naive approach’ to China at fault in Meng mess: Scheer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer called on the Trudeau government to “unequivocally denounce any type of repercussions to Canadians on foreign soil.”

Omar Khadr ‘a model of compliance,’ wants changes to bail conditions: lawyer

Former Guantanamo Bay detainee Omar Khadr is back in court today to seek changes to bail conditions.

Most Read