The province adds 65 hectares to Echo Lake provincial park through Bill 17. (Google Maps - Exploratory Glory)

Province adds 65 hectares to this North Okanagan park

Bill 17 sees more foreshore and area added to popular fishing destination

Echo Lake Provincial Park, southwest of Cherryville, is going to grow by 65 hectares through the Protected Areas of British Columbia Amendment Act.

“We’re adding more area to the park, including foreshore, to protect crucial fish habitat and ensure this park and all the species that rely on it are around for generations to continue enjoying,” Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu said in an Oct. 7 statement.

Now, the park will be 219 hectares in total.

“Whether it’s for a swim, paddle, or to catch trout or kokanee, people in the Okanagan love getting out to Echo Lake to spend the day,” Sandhu said.

The amendment act, or Bill 17, also creates a new provincial park on Southern Vancouver Island, renames two existing provincial parks with their Indigenous names and adds more than 2,258 hectares of land and foreshore to eight provincial parks and one conservancy.

