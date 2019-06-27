Protestors rally for pets at Vernon courthouse

While the Christmans were back in court Thursday, a small protest took place outside the Vernon courthouse.

“We’re here for the horses, dogs, pigs all the animals that have suffered,” said Brenda Tonasket, who was among a handful of people holding protest signs, some with graphic images of horses carcasses. “We just want to make sure that they’re looked after and loved.”

Carla Christman and her daughter Chelsea Christman-Beluse are each facing a charge of causing unnecessary pain/suffering to an animal, failing to provide necessities for an animal and wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer. Carla is also facing a charge of dangerous operation of a conveyance.

“We’ve made it a mission to be here for each and every case that the Christman’s attend,” Tonasket said. “It’s important. People forget that just because the animals have gone to the SPCA, the story’s not over. These animals could easily return home and then the suffering continues.”

A total of 43 horses, plus four dogs and four hogs, were seized from Christman’s Irish Creek Road property in March 2019.

