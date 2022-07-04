Pro-choice protest organizers speaking to a large crowd across from Kelowna City Hall July 4, 2022 (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

Pro-choice protest organizers speaking to a large crowd across from Kelowna City Hall July 4, 2022 (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

Protestors gather again at Kelowna City Hall over Roe v. Wade reversal

Pro-choice protesters far outnumbered pro-life protesters

Protesters gathered again at Kelowna City Hall on July 4 to express their voice over the reversal of Roe v. Wade in the U.S. – a decision from 1973 that any unduly restrictive state regulation of abortion is unconstitutional.

Over 100 people gathered on the grass across from City Hall with signs and chants expressing pro-choice views, while about a dozen pro-life protesters held signs on the street corners in front of City Hall.

Protesters remained civil. Bylaw officers were standing by in case of commotion.

