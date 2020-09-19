Richard Slobodian, 58, served one day in jail and was ordered to pay a $500 fine July 8, 2020, after breaching his probation conditions by being within 100 metres of a playground in June. (BC Crime Watch)

Protest planned after Vernon man’s probation conditions lifted

Richard Slobodian had his probation order cancelled in B.C. Provincial Court Sept. 14

A public protest has been planned after a Vernon man with a long list of run-ins with the law had his probation order terminated earlier this week.

Richard Slobodian, 58, had his probation order cancelled by B.C. Provincial Court Judge Mayland McKimm on Sept. 14, when he appeared at the Vernon courts for an application to vary sentence. The Crown opposed the cancellation, according to Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel for the B.C. Prosecution Service.

Slobodian’s charges and breaches date back to 2014, when Crown prosecutors imposed restrictions on the grounds that he was a danger to committing a sexual offence against a minor. Court records show Slobodian was placed on a court-ordered recognizance, or peace bond, which he subsequently breached at least a dozen times.

READ MORE: $500 fine for Vernon man caught near Coldstream playground

In June, Slobodian spent one night in jail and was fined $500 for failing to comply with a probation officer after allegedly taking photos near a Coldstream playground.

A public protest has been scheduled in front of the Vernon courts on Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. Sixty-five people have responded to the Facebook event so far.

“Bring all (your) friends and family,” organizer Kaitlynn Hennessy wrote on the event’s page. “Let’s show our city, police, judges, etc. that this is not OK with us!”

Residents in the Vernon area have expressed their concern about Slobodian’s freedom on social media. In July, B.C. Crime Watch — a Facebook group followed by more than 5,000 users from around B.C. — also posted warnings about Slobodian. The post has been shared on social media more than 2,800 times.

READ MORE: Stranger in truck grabs boy walking home from school in Kelowna

Court

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Stranger in truck grabs boy walking home from school in Kelowna

Just Posted

Protest planned after Vernon man’s probation conditions lifted

Richard Slobodian had his probation order cancelled in B.C. Provincial Court Sept. 14

Stranger in truck grabs boy walking home from school in Kelowna

The 11-year-old boy escaped the incident, RCMP are investigating

Interior Health reports three additional COVID-19 cases in region

The number of cases in the region since the beginning of the pandemic are now at 492

Schubert Centre reopens with new chef, menu to serve Vernon

Farm-to-table focused chef aims to serve up more local eats to seniors, diners

COVID-19 minimizes Okanagan Regional Library budget increase

Library adapts to pandemic fiscal disruptions

3 new deaths due to COVID-19 in B.C., 139 new cases

B.C. confirms 40 ‘historic cases,’ as well

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

The court’s second female justice, died Friday at her home in Washington

‘This is a very difficult sentencing’; Judge delays Okanagan manslaughter trial to next week

The courts heard Friday that Bourque “did not intend to cause harm” but that her actions were “reckless”

Emaciated grizzly found dead on central B.C. coast as low salmon count sparks concern

Grizzly was found on Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw territory in Smith Inlet, 60K north of Port Hardy

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

VIDEO: B.C. to launch mouth-rinse COVID-19 test for kids

Test involves swishing and gargling saline in mouth and no deep-nasal swab

Young Canadians have curtailed vaping during pandemic, survey finds

The survey funded by Heart & Stroke also found the decrease in vaping frequency is most notable in British Columbia and Ontario

B.C. teachers file Labour Relations Board application over COVID-19 classroom concerns

The application comes as B.C.’s second week of the new school year comes to a close

CHARTS: Beyond Metro Vancouver, COVID-19 cases in B.C. haven’t increased much recently

COVID-19 case counts outside of Metro Vancouver have been level since July

Most Read