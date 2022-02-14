Students on the steps of Mt. Boucherie Secondary School (Photo/Dave Olgilvie)

Protest at West Kelowna’s Mt. Boucherie Secondary

Students were on school steps chanting and holding up signs

There was some form of protest at Mt. Boucherie Secondary School in West Kelowna this morning (Feb. 14).

A witness told Capital News there were approximately 30 to 40 students on the front steps of the school chanting and holding up signs just before 9:00 a.m. The witness was not able to make out what the students were saying or what was on the signs. RCMP attended and spoke with the students who left soon after. It’s not clear how many of the students attend Mt. Boucherie Secondary.

Capital News has reached out to Central Okanagan Public Schools for comment.

