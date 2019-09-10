Full driver doors will be installed on the double deckers, regular 40-foot buses and medium-duty buses across the province. According to BC Transit the project is expected to cost $6.5 million. (Black Press Media file photo)

Protective doors coming for BC Transit bus drivers

$6.5-million project to retrofit existing buses, while new ones will come with added protection

BC Transit is adding new protections for its bus drivers.

Full driver doors will be installed on double-decker buses, regular 40-foot buses and medium-duty buses across the province in a $6.5-million project.

READ ALSO: Bus driver robbed by passenger in Central Saanich

The doors are a transparent piece of laminated tempered glass with anti-glare coating and a metal base. The door’s windows can be adjusted to account for sight lines based on a driver’s preferred seat position.

BC Transits said Tuesday it expects all replacement and expansion buses to be installed with the full driver doors, the first of which are set to arrive later this year.

READ ALSO: Update: BC Transit driver taken to hospital with serious injuries after assault

In early 2020, the process will begin to retrofitting 650 buses in the provincial fleet.

Other measures to protect drivers and passengers include security cameras, driver training to diffuse potentially hostile situations, partnerships with first responders, and a radio system on buses.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Swoop plane makes emergency landing after hitting flock of birds in Abbotsford
Next story
Have you seen this Vernon man?

Just Posted

YMCA hiring fair in West Kelowna

The Child Care Day of Hiring at the WorkBC Centre takes place Sept. 12

Man fundraising to bring Bahamian victims of Hurricane Dorian to Kelowna

A family of three impacted by the destructive hurricane getting the help from Kelowna man

Candidates showcase character at first federal election forum in Kelowna

Candidates new and old showed Kelowna what they’re about at the Mary Irwin Theatre last weekend

Award winning Kelowna poet entertains during Culture Days

Fern G. Z. Carr is the author of Shards of Crystal and will perform on Sept. 28 and 29

RCMP on the hunt for alleged Lake Country liquor thief

RCMP are investigating a report of an alleged theft from a Lake… Continue reading

VIDEO: AFN outlines First Nations election priorities ahead of October vote

Assembly of First Nations chief not endorsing anyone, urges Indigenous Canadians to get out and vote

A mini Harvest Moon will make a glowing appearance on Friday the 13th

The next year the Harvest Moon will light up a Friday the 13th night is in 2049

Festivalgoers to forage for fungi in the Shuswap

Fungi Festival runs Sept. 27 to 29, with events centered at the legion hall

Penticton senior accused of attempted murder in alleged stabbing

A 77-year-old Penticton man was arrested and charged last week

Trudeau to officially call federal election on Wednesday

PM scheduled to visit Rideau Hall and ask the governor general to dissolve Parliament

Professional tracker, bloodhounds brought in to search for lost dog in Princeton

Mordy, a Labradoodle from Abbotsford, who has been missing in the area since Aug. 26.

Swoop plane makes emergency landing after hitting flock of birds in Abbotsford

737 aircraft reportedly hit flock of birds, more updates coming

Repair work approved for Summerland park and trail

Contracts awarded to restore and enhance areas damaged by flooding in 2017 and 2018

Hergott: Are school zone speed restrictions necessary?

Lawyer Paul Hergott’s latest column

Most Read