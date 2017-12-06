Credit: Pixabay

Proposed subdivision setback in Lake Country

A variance permit was denied during a council meeting Tuesday night

A proposed subdivision is having setbacks in Lake Country.

The District of Lake Country council denied a variance permit allowing for an extension of a cul-de-sac from 150 metres to 300 m off of Lake Hill Drive, where a proposed 18-lot subdivision would reside.

According to a report presented to council Tuesday night, “the applicant has requested a variance on the basis that the property is long and narrow, and therefore allows for only one road.”

The proposed site is bordered by agricultural land in the southeast and a family subdivision in the northwest, according to the report.

District staff recommended the permit be denied because of the lack of adequate emergency access and said a lower-density development would be more suited for the site.

“It will provide a better transition to the higher density residential to the northwest of the site from the active agricultural operations southeast,” according to the report.

Neighbours adjacent to the property listed various reasons for the permit not to be approved, including safety concerns with one road, traffic as well as the closeness to adjacent agricultural operations.

About 17 letters were received from the community regarding the property, according to Mayor James Baker.

