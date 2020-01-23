Proposed sentence for West Kelowna teacher who exploited student more fitting of manslaughter: Lawyer

The Crown is suggesting a sentence of 30 months for sexual exploitation, 71 months total

Crown counsel’s suggested sentence for a former West Kelowna teacher who pleaded guilty to having sexual relations with one of his students is “more fitting of manslaughter,” according to Bradley Furman’s defence lawyer.

Furman, a former Mount Boucherie Secondary School teacher, pursued a relationship with a 17-year-old Grade 12 student in 2018. During sentencing proceedings, which are still ongoing, defence counsel Claire Hatcher said Furman’s conduct was “illegal and inappropriate” but the Crown’s suggested sentence of 30 months for sexual exploitation accompanied by more time for several breaches of conditions was heavy-handed.

Hatcher argued a lighter 12 to 18 month sentence for the sexual exploitation would be in line with sentences given to other teachers who pursued sexual relationships with older students, adding “not even in Alberta,” do cases like this receive such harsh sentences.

According to Hatcher, Furman is a very good candidate for rehabilitation and is “by no means an unrepentant, evil predator who attacked a child.”

Crown’s total suggested sentence, including the nine breach of court order charges, is 71 months.

Hatcher will give her recommendations for Furman’s sentence regarding his breaches of court orders this afternoon.

Judge Clarke Burnett is not expected to pass a sentence during today’s proceedings.

READ MORE: ‘Not things most teachers would do’: Psychologist says Furman had poor teacher-student boundaries

READ MORE: ‘I hate you’: Student tells former West Kelowna teacher who sexually exploited her

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trial dates set for Central Okanagan RCMP officer charged with sexual assault
Next story
Person in wheelchair narrowly avoids collision with car in Kelowna

Just Posted

Proposed sentence for West Kelowna teacher who exploited student more fitting of manslaughter: Lawyer

The Crown is suggesting a sentence of 30 months for sexual exploitation, 71 months total

Person in wheelchair narrowly avoids collision with car in Kelowna

There were no injuries in the scary looking near-accident last week in Rutland

Lake Country film committee offers a new cinematic experience at Creekside

The next movie to play is Road to Lemon Grove at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 15

Kelowna RCMP completes internal review of sexual assault cases deemed ‘unfounded’

The results of the investigation are expected to be released in the next few weeks

Support your mates during Aussie Day at SilverStar

SilverStar is hosting a series of events for Australia Day starting Jan. 24

Kelowna panel discusses ways to improve support for sexual assualt survivors

The event was hosted by UBCO and Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry

RCMP investigating sexual allegation against Lower Mainland police officer

Delta officer suspended while the alleged off-duty incident involving a co-worker is investigated

VIDEO: Rare ‘ice circle’ spotted on Kamloops river

An ice circle or ice pan, has formed in the chilly waters just east of the Yellowhead Bridge

Interior Health issues drug alert in Kamloops

Testing of two samples of drugs sold as crystal meth was positive for fentanyl

Investigators in wildfire-torn Australia head to site of B.C. airtanker crash

The B.C. government sends condolences to Port Alberni-owned Coulson Aviation

B.C. still struggling to control non-resident medical care fraud

Unpaid bills, out-of-province claimants a costly legacy of MSP

On the Lawn charity bowling tournament returns to Kelowna

40 teams are set to participate in tournament between July 23 and August 13

Father to B.C.’s first MLB hall-of-famer is one proud dad

Larry Walker Sr. talks baseball background and son’s base running gaffe

Shuswap mental health study: Grocery stores a destination for people in need of connection

Ongoing interviews provide useful insight to suicide prevention efforts

Most Read