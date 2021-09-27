A proposed mural for the corner of 28th Avenue and 31st Street would pay tribute to City of Vernon Coun. Dalvir Nahal. (City of Vernon report)

A proposed mural for the corner of 28th Avenue and 31st Street would pay tribute to City of Vernon Coun. Dalvir Nahal. (City of Vernon report)

Proposed downtown Vernon mural honours city councillor

Tribute to Dalvir Nahal’s ‘light,’ artist’s group says

A proposed mural in downtown Vernon would pay tribute to a city councillor who lost her decade-long battle with cancer last month.

North Okanagan Artists Alternative (NOAA) secretary-treasurer Brigitte Red said the mural at the corner of 28th Avenue and 31st Street would be a tribute to the “the light of Dalvir Nahal, for her life and work in and for the community of Vernon.”

A draft rendering shows three butterflies surrounded by representations of the local sunflower, balsamroot, that cover the hills in the spring, a report from NOAA reads.

The mural, if permitted by council on Sept. 27, would be completed by senior artists and their young mentees.

“The painting will be completed in such a way that it becomes an interactive vehicle which tourists and citizens alike may stand in front and take ‘selfies.’”

READ MORE: Father struck, killed by pickup truck in Coldstream

READ MORE: Armstrong councillor still opposed to golf course plan, public hearing

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
SPCA offers 50% off pet adoptions until Oct. 6 to free up space in busy shelters
Next story
COVID-19 outbreak declared at University Hospital of Northern BC in Prince George

Just Posted

The North Okanagan Therapeutic Riding Association will host a huge Horse Tack Sale fundraiser Saturday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Historic O’Keefe Ranch. (NOTRA photo)
Tack sale benefits North Okanagan horse therapy group

West Kelowna singer Gracie Field, 16, was named the winner of the Okanagan’s Got Talent contest in Lake Country on Sept. 25, 2021 — two years after its start at the Green in Vernon. (Contributed)
16-year-old West Kelowna singer wins Okanagan’s Got Talent

The fall edition of GoByBike Week is underway, but this year, it’s two weeks! (City of Vernon file)
GoByBike Week(s) underway in Vernon

A man identified as Dakota Samoleski was shot and killed in a Spallumcheen shooting Sept. 20, 2021. Jevon Daniel Smith, 46, is charged with second-degree murder and is set to return to court Oct. 4. (GoFundMe)
Fundraiser launched for victim of Spallumcheen shooting