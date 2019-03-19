Housing proposed on popular Kelowna golf course land

Kelowna council may implement changes at the Quail golf course

With golf season in almost full swing in the Okanagan, Kelowna city council is discussing making housing additions at the Quail, one of the two golf courses at Okanagan Golf Course.

The 18th hole of the Quail could be getting reconfigured to accommodate a proposal of 23 townhouse units in variations of row housing and duplexes.

Kelowna City Council gave first reading to the proposed rezoning amendment March 18. The bylaw has been forwarded to an upcoming public hearing for March 26.

Student housing

Council agreed to issue a development permit for more student housing on Academy Way. More information from the developer was brought to council March 18, after council a deferred the decision in earlier this year.

The new development, named “Academy Ridge,” would have three bedrooms and the units would be in 30 separate buildings.

City awarded for financial plan

The City of Kelowna was presented with the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for the 2018 Financial Plan for the 17th consecutive year. The city was also recognized for the Canadian Award for Financial Reporting for the 2017 annual report for the 16 straight year.

Housing proposed on popular Kelowna golf course land

