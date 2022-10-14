Prominent Kelowna businessman dies

The sudden death of the CEO of Stober Group has left Dave McAnerney’s family “heartbroken”.

The family released a statement on the evening of Oct. 13, announcing that McAnerney died suddenly while mountain biking with close friends.

As CEO of the Stober Group, McAnerney oversaw the building for all of the Landmark locations throughout Kelowna.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s tallest ‘Landmark’ nears completion

READ MORE: Sizable waterfront development approved in Kelowna’s Pandosy area

The 59-year-old was also the former CEO of Sun-Rype.

“Dave cherished family above all,” reads the statement. “He was a family man through and through and cherished his wife Anne and his girls, Michelle, and Renee. It was beautiful to see the four of them together laughing and loving life.”

It added that he is an accomplished achiever.

“Straight A’s right from kindergarten, high school valedictorian, chemical engineer with honours, number one in global Brew Master exams and a World Junior curling champ.”

A celebration of life is yet to be announced.

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of Kelowna