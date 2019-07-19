Kelowna car thief’s sentencing delayed

The sentencing of a prolific offender was delayed in a Kelowna B.C. Supreme Court, on Friday.

Stanley Nickason, 37, pleaded guilty to possession of stolen property, failing to stop for a peace officer and operating a motor vehicle while disqualified.

On May 30, 2018, Nickason stole a blue 1990 GMC pick-up truck in Penticton and fled from police the following day, while driving without a licence.

The Crown told the judge about Nickason’s prior 68 convictions starting back in 1995, some of which include flight from police, stolen property, dangerous driving and robbery.

READ MORE: Car thief to be sentenced in Kelowna B.C. Supreme Court

The Crown suggested a sentence of two years or two and a half years, a five-year driving prohibition and three years probation due to his past criminal history — noting he has already spent 621 days in jail.

Nickason’s defence lawyer Jordon Watt claimed Nickason suffers from drug addiction and is on the methadone program, which has kept him clean for 13-months.

Watt said Nickason is of Indigenous descent and has been close with his elders, practicing prayers and reconnecting with his heritage.

Watt told the judge Nickason has obtained a welding certificate and works every day as a welder from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Watt explained to the judge Nickason was raised in various foster homes.

READ MORE: Prolific offender nabbed in minivan

Nickason read a letter to the court explaining that he isn’t the man he used to be and wants to make changes to his life.

After hearing the Crown and Defense’s statements, the judge decided to evaluate the information and hold off on sentencing until next Friday at 9 a.m.

Nickason’s mother, girlfriend and step-father were in court to support him.

@LarynGilmour

laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.