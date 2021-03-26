Prizes up for grabs in support of Vernon science centre

Okanagan Science Centre looks to bring new COVID-friendly exhibits after hard-hitting year

The Okanagan Science Centre is looking toward a brighter future after being hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic last year, but it needs a hand up from the public.

After experiencing an 80 per cent decrease in revenue last year after closures and cancellations, the science centre is looking to bring new interactive exhibits that check that science-education box, while being easy to clean and sanitize between visits.

To help with the costs, the science centre is hosting a raffle with some major prizes.

“The Okanagan Science Centre has played a significant role in mentoring our youth and for that leadership to continue, we must enhance our exhibits, particularly to emphasize STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics,” executive director Dione Chamber said.

“Okanagan residents have generously supported the science centre’s mandate for more than 30 years and we’re hopeful they will embrace the raffle and our vision to provide engaging new exhibits.”

Tickets are available until April 15 at 5 p.m. and participants can win one roundtrip flight for two to any regularly scheduled WestJet destination; a three-night Globox/Sicamous Houseboat family vacation; an exclusive whisky tasting at Okanagan Spirits; a one-night VIP stay at Sparkling Hills or a VIP planetarium experience and Okanagan Science Centre gift package.

Tickets can be bought online only at trellis.org/inspiring-the-next-generation-of-science.

The draw will be conducted April 16 at random for each prize.

Donations are also being accepted at the science centre and online at trellis.org/inspiring-the-next-generation-of-science.

