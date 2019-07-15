Private viewing for Elijah-lain Beauregard to be held in Penticton

Afterwards, there will be a celebration of life next to the Okanagan Lake,

A private viewing for Elijah-Iain Beauregard will be held in Penticton tomorrow at 1 p.m. for close family and friends.

The viewing, according to Robyn Beauregard, Eli’s father, had to be kept private for lack of funds.

“We would love to be able to have everyone come and see Eli,” said Beauregard, “but the Ministry (of Children and Family Development) are paying for it and the more people that come, the more expensive it will be.”

Eli’s family members set up a GoFundMe page when they originally thought they would have to pay for the funeral themselves. Beauregard said they raised $700 in six hours, before shutting it down.

The money will go towards a public gathering and celebration of life that will be held after the private viewing, at 3 p.m. behind the SS Sicamous at Okanagan Lake in Penticton.

Beauregard will be on his way back to Calgary later that day but said he will be back to Kelowna to do some charity work with the Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs, soon.

“The family and I appreciate every thought and prayer sent to us,” he said. “Thank you.”

Sixteen-year-old Elijah-Iain Beauregard was fatally stabbed on June 27, 2019. His father said doctors tried to revive him but to no avail.

