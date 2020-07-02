Princeton woman finds seven pound mushroom

A Princeton woman, who was walking with family members looking for ladybugs, was pleased to stumble across some of the biggest Western Giant Puffballs she has ever seen.

And dinner is served.

Paulette Boyd Carlson learned to forage for puffballs, large mushrooms, in fields and grassy areas, when she was just a child.

“They giant ones are typically hard to find,” she said.

“(These) are the biggest ones we’ve ever found.”

The largest of the puffballs weighed 7 lbs, 6 ounces.

Carlson said there are many ways the Western Giant Puffball can be eaten.

The puffball is edible, but only when completely white inside. Puffballs with even a trace of yellow or green can cause stomach upset.

Carlson likes to cut them in slices 1/4 to 1/2-inch thick, and grill or fry them. They can be used in soups and stews. Large slices can also be grilled and used as a substitute for pizza crust, she said.

Princeton woman finds seven pound mushroom

