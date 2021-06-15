Princeton RCMP and social workers find new home for elderly accident victim

“I love the sun and the sun shines on my patio here. I can go out and walk around.”

Glen Lennon couldn’t be happier.

Earlier this spring the 81-year-old suffered a fall in downtown Princeton and sustained injuries that might well have been fatal.

He spent nearly a month recovering in a Kelowna hospital, but when he was released he was forced to return to living conditions he describes as “very bad,” he told the Spotlight.

Lennon had been occupying a downtown rental unit he described as unfinished and unsanitary, with unreliable water, no closets and only a toaster oven for cooking food.

When local RCMP members who investigated his accident learned of the situation, they intervened.

“They said I should not be living there.”

The officers, along with the detachment’s victims services worker and social services, worked to secure a better home.

“They’ve been really wonderful. They found this beautiful apartment for me.”

Lennon now resides in a neat and fully serviced unit in the Silver Crest Retirement Home, managed by Princeton and District Community Social Services.

“I love the sun and the sun shines on my patio here. I can go out and walk around.”

He doesn’t tried to hide his emotion as he describes how one of the police members helped complete his new home with donated furniture.

“Look at that, just look at what they gave me,” he said.

RCMP detachment commander Rob Hughes agreed Lennon’s story is heartwarming. “I’m incredibly proud of our whole team here and that’s not just the men and women in uniform.”

In his new surroundings, Lennon is regaining his health rapidly, and has even managed to return to walking 6,000 steps a day.

Lennon once owned a contracting business in Vancouver, and has also lived in Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Arizona.

When he moved to Princeton about a year ago, he was uncertain about settling permanently, but that has changed. He wanted to be sure that his neighbours, the town bylaw officer, and clerks at Home Hardware and Shoppers Drug Mart were also credited for their acts of kindness.

“I wasn’t going to get a bank account here. I’ve had a bank account with the Royal Bank since I was 15 years old. I’ve decided I’m going to open one in

Princeton. This is my home.”

