“Pep” was rescued from a wire fence by RCMP, after his 80-year-old owner called the Princeton detachment for help. (Contributed)

Princeton police rescue cat, after eldery woman calls for help

Constable armed with wire and bolt cutters saves pet

Strictly speaking, it wasn’t a police matter.

But when an elderly woman phoned the Princeton RCMP detachment last week, because her cat was stuck, an officer was sent to assist.

“It’s not a police file, but when an 80-year-old woman calls and asks us for help, we are going to do what we can,” said Sgt. Rob Hughes.

The male cat, named Pep, was caught in a fence on a property off Old Hedley Road, near Bromley Crescent.

An officer, armed with wire and bolt cutters, was dispatched and able to free the animal, who suffered an injured paw.

“All of us love animals and you can’t just let a cat suffer,” said Hughes. “Policy may say we don’t have to go to a file like that, but my heart won’t allow it.”

