Reactions to the federal government’s proposed gun legislation are mixed across the province. (File photo)

Reactions to the federal government’s proposed gun legislation are mixed across the province. (File photo)

Princeton mayor has no appetite for local handgun ban

Newly tabled federal legislation will download decision to municipalities

Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne has no interest in pulling the trigger on a municipal ban of handguns.

“If council feels they need to (discuss it) that’s one thing, but it won’t be brought up by me, I can tell you that,” Coyne said.

The mayor was responding to newly tabled gun legislation that would allow municipalities to ban handguns through bylaws restricting their possession, storage and transportation.

The Liberal government said the measures would be backed up with serious penalties to enforce these bylaws, including jail time for people who violate municipal rules.

Under the plan, firearms licence holders would have to comply with handgun storage and transport restrictions in municipalities that pass bylaws.

Such bylaws could forbid keeping handguns at home, meaning they would have to be stored at a licensed business, or they might go further by outlawing handguns anywhere in a municipality.

“I’m very disappointed in the federal government right now, when it comes to firearms control. I think this is downloading to municipalities.”

Coyne said he can’t even conceive of how local legislation would be enforced.

“What are we supposed to do, send out the bylaw officer? The bylaw officer doesn’t even carry a gun.”

Response from communities across B.C. has been mixed.

Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki, said handguns and their legality should not be left up to municipalities.

Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison also has no interest in creating city bylaws targeting handguns. He suggested such enforcement matters belong to higher levels of government.

Others, like Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart are already planning to implement a city-wide ban on handguns.

RELATED: Vancouver mayor has plans to pull the trigger on banning handguns in the city

The Spotlight was unable to reach a representative of the Princeton Gun Club for comment. The gun club operates out of a municipally-owned building on Veterans Way.

RELATED: Princeton man foiled by federal gun ban

–With files from Black Press Media and Canadian Press

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:mailto:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Interior Health reports potential COVID-19 exposure at South Okanagan elementary school
Next story
UPDATE: Rockslides ‘amplified’ this time of year in Lake Country

Just Posted

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP and the BX-Swan Lake Fire Department are on scene of a reported quonset fire fully involved in the 900 block of Pottery Road. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernon quonset structure on fire

BX-Swan Lake Fire Department battling blaze on property on Pottery Road Wednesday, Feb. 24

Medical masks and social distancing are new additions to this year’s farmer’s market in Vernon amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
UPDATE: Petition added to efforts to bring crafters back to farmers’ markets

Local market losing money, members and customers due to provincial health regulations

Roads crews cleared the second rockslide in less than a month on Pelmewash Parkway Feb. 23. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
UPDATE: Rockslides ‘amplified’ this time of year in Lake Country

Crews clear Pelmewash Parkway again, after, it was littered with rocks Feb. 23

COVID-19 testing at the Vernon Health Services Unit. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
Two Vernon high schools exposed to COVID-19

Vernon Secondary and Seaton were sent home notices yesterday of exposure event

The Okanagan Regional Library is hosting an online Author Talk with Vernon author Destanne Norris, who recently published her first book, on March 4, 2021, from 6:30-7 p.m. (Keylight Photography)
Vernon author headlines library talk and documentary

Destanne Norris, who recently published Leah’s Gift, will be onscreen March 4

B.C. health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and health minister Adrian Dix wore pink shirts to showcase this year’s motto: “Lift each other up.” (Twitter/PinkShirtDay)
PHOTOS: B.C. celebs take a stand against bullying on Pink Shirt Day

‘We need to let young people know they are not alone and they can reach out to others for help’

Malakwa firefighters bring a barn blaze under control in the 4,000 block of the Trans-Canada Highway on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. (Sean Coubrough/CSRD photo)
Barn fire prompts fundraiser for Shuswap family of eight

Blaze leaves Malakwa family in need of feed, supplies for beloved horses

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Justin Morissette is still recovering from the injuries sustained in the altercation. He is not yet able to walk without assistance. (Justin Morissette, Twitter)
B.C. man suing city and police over violent altercation with anti-LGBTQ preacher

Justin Morissette argues police knew the threat the preacher posed, and failed to keep the peace

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Brad Eliason as seen here after he came out of a medically-induced coma after being severely injured during an unprovoked assault at Okanagan Lake beach by Thomas Kruger-Allen. (Photo courtesy of GoFundMe)
Beach attacker’s sentencing delayed in Penticton court

His defense lawyer has introduced a Charter of Rights breach application

(Mission Group)
Demolition of Bargain Shop downtown Kelowna clears way for big development

Bernard Block will encompass two residential towers, commercial tower, street-facing businesses

Even with COVID travel restrictions the occupancy rate at the campground shot from 17 per cent to 45 per cent in 2020. Photo Town of Princeton
Princeton’s town-owned RV park caught ‘campfire’ in 2020

Tourism director has even bigger plans for coming year

Jack Barnes, who was Cowichan Valley Capitals property from May 2020 until last week, scores a goal for the Penticton Vees during the 2019-20 BCHL season. (Brennan Phillips/Black Press)
COVID-crunched BCHL facing trade deadline dilemma with its 20-year-olds

Hard decisions loom when BCHL may or may not resume play

Most Read