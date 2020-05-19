Princeton man walks away from paraglider accident

A paraglider is a lightweight, free-flying, glider aircraft. The pilot sits in a harness suspended below a fabric wing. (File photo Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

A Princeton man walked away from a paragliding accident May 17.

The 38-year-old flyer received only minor injuries in the incident which took place in a mountainous area near Hedley, close to Nickle Plate Road.

According to RCMP Sergeant Rob Hughes, police received an anonymous call around 10:30 a.m. regarding the accident.

The caller, who would not give his name, said he was part of an association paragliding near Hedley and one of their members had crashed.

He did know the location of the crash or the condition of the flyer.

RCMP and paramedics attended the area, and found the victim walking along a road, suffering from bruises and scratches.

“He stated he made a quick turn to avoid another paraglider and his chute caught on a tree,” said Hughes.

The man was examined by Emergency Health Services personnel, and refused transport to hospital.

No evidence of impairment was detected, said Hughes

