Princeton man hospitalized while facing charges in child sex abuse case

A Princeton man, accused in a child sex abuse case, was unable to appear in circuit court February 13 as he was confined to hospital.

The accused was to make a first appearance, to face charges of indecent assault and sexual interference of a person under 14.

Defense attorney Dorothy-Jean O’Donnell appeared on behalf of the accused and petitioned Judge Greg Koturbash to put the matter over until the March sitting for an intended guilty plea.

A publication ban is in place to protect the identity of any victims.

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan researchers fighting to keep Canadian wine thriving
Next story
BREAKING: Protesters set up blockade on CP Rail tracks near Salmon Arm

Just Posted

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents ‘Old Friends’

‘Old Friends’ features highly-regarded pianist Ian Parker

Unsolved crimes in the Central Okanagan

Unsolved crimes in Kelowna, Lake Country, West Kelowna

Kelowna welcomes first LQBTQ+ cocktail lounge

Friends of Dorothy lounge is located in downtown Kelowna

UBC Okanagan forward named to Canada West All-Rookie Team

Kelowna’s Jaeli Ibbetson averaged 13.8 points a game in her first year with the Heat

Future Olympians invited to UBC Okanagan for RBC Training Ground

Okanagan athletes aged 14 to 25 can test their skills in front of Olympic officials Feb. 29

BREAKING: Protesters set up blockade on CP Rail tracks near Salmon Arm

Signs at protest site say in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en

Wet’suwet’en who support Coastal GasLink pipeline gather in northern B.C.

Supporters of the pipeline are upset only one side is being heard nationwide

One dead in multi-vehicle collision involving logging truck on northern B.C. highway

DriveBC says highway expected to remain closed until 8 p.m.

B.C. teacher gets 15-year ban after lying about having sex with just-graduated student

Teacher had been dishonest with the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation

Highway 97 petition founder encouraged by public’s reaction

Printed out, the list of 26,000 names creates a stack of paper four inches thick.

Pipeline talks got B.C. railway open, can work again: Horgan

Premier says protest excesses damage Wet’suwet’en case

Princeton man hospitalized while facing charges in child sex abuse case

A Princeton man, accused in a child sex abuse case, was unable… Continue reading

BREAKING: Protesters set up beside Vernon highway

The peaceful protest is in solidarty with Wet’suwet’en

Okanagan researchers fighting to keep Canadian wine thriving

Throughout their growth, grapes must survive a wide range of diseases before being made into wine.

Most Read