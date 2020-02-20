Princeton man hospitalized while facing charges in child sex abuse case

A Princeton man, accused in a child sex abuse case, was unable to appear in circuit court February 13 as he was confined to hospital.

The accused was to make a first appearance, to face charges of indecent assault and sexual interference of a person under 14.

Defense attorney Dorothy-Jean O’Donnell appeared on behalf of the accused and petitioned Judge Greg Koturbash to put the matter over until the March sitting for an intended guilty plea.

A publication ban is in place to protect the identity of any victims.

To report a typo, email:

publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.



andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.