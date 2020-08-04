The driver allegedly admitted he was intoxicated. File Photo

Princeton man faces charges after allegedly receiving ‘drunk driving’ lesson

The incident happened in the early morning hours of Friday, Aug. 1

A Princeton man is facing charges related to impaired driving after he was stopped by police, while allegedly in the middle of a driving lesson.

According to RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes, an officer was on patrol about 1:45 a.m. Aug. 1, when he spotted a vehicle on Bridge Street operating without lights.

The car was rolling slowly, making frequent stops, said Hughes.

When the car eventually came to rest on a curb, the officer approached the driver, who allegedly “immediately admitted to being intoxicated.”

The 23-year-old man is not a licensed driver.

A passenger in the vehicle, a 45-year-old Burnaby woman and the driver’s mother was also allegedly impaired.

Several empty alcohol containers were found in the vehicle, said Hughes.

“It was reported that Mom was giving him driving lessons.”

According to Hughes the woman became abusive and aggressive with the officer, and after several warnings, she was arrested for causing a disturbance.

She was held in custody overnight and released.

RCMP South Okanagan Traffic Division has assumed responsibility for the impaired driving investigation.

Police ramp up efforts to get impaired drivers off B.C. roads this summer

impaired driving

