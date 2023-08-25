Black Press file photo

Princeton man arrested following home invasion

One man was assaulted and treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Princeton General Hospital

A home invasion in Princeton resulted in one man being sent to hospital, and another arrested and held in jail.

“It was a targeted incident, so it wasn’t a random attack,” said RCMP Cpl. Kyle Richmond.

The incident occurred August 16. Police were called at approximately 3:45 a.m. to an address in the 200 block area of Penryn Avenue.

One man was assaulted and treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Princeton General Hospital.

Richmond told the Spotlight that two search warrants were executed, and assistance was provided by Penticton RCMP’s investigative and forensic teams.

The investigation is ongoing.

Wayne Hooper, a Princeton man, is presently charged with breaking and entering and committing an indictable offence.

