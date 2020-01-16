The robber was wearing a balaclava, and dressed in dark clothing. Photo: Wikipedia

Princeton gas station attendant robbed at gun point

A man wielding a hand gun robbed the Princeton Husky on Highway 3 Saturday night.

According to RCMP Sergeant Rob Hughes the crime occurred at about 8:30 p.m. The thief made off with cash and cigarettes.

“The male entered the store with his face covered with a black balaclava and presented a handgun. He asked for all the cash in the till and cartons of cigarettes,” said Hughes.

“He fled on foot across the highway to an awaiting vehicle.”

Hughes said the door to the store attached to the gas station was locked, however the suspect was admitted by the male attendant.

While there is little to identify the culprit – only his eyes were visible beneath the mask – Hughes said there is security video which may help in the investigation.

The suspect fled in a light colored SUV.

It is unusual for a handgun to be used in a robbery, said Hughes, adding the attendant did the right thing by complying with the robber’s demands.

“It’s cigarettes and money and it’s not worth risking your life.”

Being robbed at gunpoint is a terrible experience, said Hughes.

“You can recover from a cash loss or a cigarette loss, but the emotional damage that is done to a human being is terrible.”

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Princeton RCMP at 250-295-6911.

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna hotel to award couples for baby-making with Valentine’s deal
Next story
First 3D metal printer in rural Canada arrives in Trail

Just Posted

Former West Kelowna Warriors player nominated for NCAA top award

Jason Cotton was one of 18 BC Hockey League players nominated for the Hobey Baker Award

Kelowna-Rutland Lions Club donates $1,500 to YWCA for youth in need

The Lions Club donated the money on Wednesday

Okanagan MP criticizes Liberal government for failing to provide money to fight money laundering

The federal government promised to spend $10M last year, but has so far failed to provide the money

Kelowna hotel to award couples for baby-making with Valentine’s deal

The deal includes a free stay every Valentine’s Day for the next 18 years

Vacant home in Kelowna goes up in flames

The Kelowna Fire Department worked overnight to put out the fire

Team Invati brings moves to Swinging with the Stars

Team members use their yoga knowledge to dance

Special prosecutor to review Cranbrook toddler drowning case

Evidence disclosure at issue in the case of a woman sentenced for criminal negligence causing death

Vernon resident comes home to find stranger inside

Footprints in snow lead Vernon police to the home intruder

Skid-steer loader stolen from AIM Roads in North Okanagan

Loader was stolen early Monday morning along with a vehicle trailer from AIM maintenance lot

Supreme Court dismisses B.C.’s appeal in Trans Mountain pipeline case

Judges decide whether B.C.’s power to protect environment can include impeding a federal project

LETTER: Racial profiling was disgusting

Recent arrest of a First Nations grandfather and his granddaughter was appalling

10 B.C. cities break temperature records in winter storm

Quesnel dipped to -41.9 C, breaking a record from 1916

Vancouver Island child struck, pinned under SUV while sledding

Boy suffers serious injuries, no charges laid in incident

Comedian James Mullinger to bring tour to Okanagan in April

Tour dates include Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton

Most Read