The Tulameen dike, destroyed by the Nov. 14 flood, received $185,000 in temporary repairs. Photo Nov. 30, Andrea DeMeer

Princeton ‘as ready as it can be’ for the next 24 hours

Severe weather anticipated to arrive Wednesday

The Town of Princeton is “as ready as it can be” for the events of the next 24 hours, said Mayor Spencer Coyne in an interview Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 4 p.m.

For five days staff has been monitoring the progress of a major weather system from the Pacific, headed towards the municipality. At the same time the town rebuilt the Tulameen dike that was destroyed in the Nov. 14 flood, and crews have filled and placed thousands of sandbags.

Initially it was believed rain and high winds would arrive in Princeton today, however it now appears that “high water, if we get high water, it will be sometime Wednesday.”

There are still many unknowns, and Coyne is hopeful the weather system will break up over the mountains, meaning it would release water in both the Tulameen and Similkameen watersheds.

If that happens, the protective measures – that have cost hundreds of thousands of dollars so far – have a better chance of holding up.

Overnight online weather modelling at town hall continues. “Some of us will be up,” said Coyne. Public works crews will also be working, visually monitoring potential trouble areas.

“We are feeling confident that we are prepared for this, but as with all emergencies I ask that everybody else be prepared,” said Coyne.

“With all emergencies you prepare for the worst and hope for the best.”

Coyne is asking that all residents prepare a go-bag, with at least 72 hours worth of food, a change of clothes, and other necessities.

“This is not meant to make you scared. This is just in case we have to go.”

Follow the Spotlight for updates.

Princeton staff work in the Emergency Operations Centre at town hall on Nov. 30.

